SUNBURY — The Shikellamy baseball team made a living by coming back in the late innings during its first championship season in 14 years.
So the cardiac Braves needed one more comeback in Monday's District 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal game with Abington Heights.
Comets lefty Scott Gilbert made sure Shikellamy couldn't resuscitate it's season.
Gilbert struck out 13, including the final five outs of the game, and Abington Heights pushed across a run in the top of the sixth as the Comets ended the Braves' season, 1-0.
"I thought we battled, and we had some good at-bats," Shikellamy coach Derek Alex said. "He just threw a great game."
Shikellamy finishes the season at 16-5 after winning its first league title since 2007. It's a bittersweet ending for the group, but Alex said he doesn't want his seniors to forget what they did for the program.
"I think you saw this senior class that's rebuilt a baseball program that's been slacking for the past 12 or 14 years," Alex said. "It's very encouraging moving forward because of that senior class, and they should be proud of themselves."
Abington Heights improved to 11-8 on the season, and Gilbert is 5-0 in eight starts this season for the Comets. He struck out 13, walked two and hit his future teammate at Bloomsburg University — Drew Balestrini — twice with a pitch.
Shikellamy only had Gilbert in trouble in one inning. Kaden Hoffman doubled, and Davis Marshall and Colin Zechman each walked to load the bases with two outs in the second, but Gilbert picked up a strikeout to end the inning.
Alex pointed to the third inning as well. Balestrini was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, but was immediately picked off by Gilbert. Blaise Wiest then singled after the out.
"If he doesn't get picked, it's first-and-third with nobody out, and the complexion of the inning is completely different," Alex said.
The Braves didn't have another hit after Wiest's single in the third, and had just one more baserunner as Gilbert retired 14 of the final 15 hitters he faced.
"I feel like in close games like that, it just gets me fired up," Gilbert said. "I love close games, and I just got into a groove."
Wyatt Faust was the hard-luck loser for the Braves, striking out four and not walking a hitter. Through five innings, Faust had faced just one batter over the minimum, matching zeros with Gilbert until the sixth inning.
With one out, No. 9-hitter Gavin Lacoe doubled down the right-field line. Courtesy runner Garrett Pietryka took third on a comebacker. Matt Show then singled with two outs to bring home the lone run of the game.
"Wyatt threw an unbelieveable game, and I believe the pitch (that was hit for the RBI) was the right pitch," Alex said. "It was a 3-1 curveball, I mean, who sits 3-1 duece? He hung it a little bit, but that was the right pitch. He was their best hitter, and he showed it."
The Comets will travel to Wallenpaupack, a 6-1 winner over West Scranton, on Wednesday in the semifinals.
DISTRICT 2/4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
at Shikellamy H.S.
ABINGTON HEIGHTS 1, SHIKELLAMY 0
Abington Heights;000;001;0 — 1-5-0
Shikellamy;000;000;0 — 0-2-0
Scott Gilbert and Gavin Lacoe. Wyatt Faust and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Gilbert; LP: Faust.
Abington Heights: Matt Show, 2-for-3, RBI; Lacoe, double.
Shikellamy: Kaden Hoffman, double.