At the end of a whirlwind day, Bucknell women's basketball coach Trevor Woodruff declared the Bison were national champions at a team dinner Thursday night.
"I really thanked everybody," Woodruff said of the team dinner. "We did a lot of positive things. We talked about finishing the year with nine straight wins. You'd be hard-pressed to find a situation other than this where a team does that without winning the national title."
The Bison began Thursday planning to host Holy Cross in a Patriot League semifinal, but ended the day with a season-ending team dinner — after the Patriot League tournament, and then the NCAA Tournament were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus — hence the proclamation.
"That's what he keeps saying," Bucknell senior Ellie Mack said with a laugh. "I don't know how much validity it has, but we're going to roll with it."
Bucknell began the day with its typical gameday walkthrough at 11:30 a.m. Shortly after he dismissed the team, Woodruff got a phone call from Bucknell Director of Athletics and Recreation Jermaine Truax. Truax told Woodruff that the Patriot League had a conference call scheduled for 1 p.m.
"I expected the worst because around that time a lot of other conferences were starting to cancel," Woodruff said. "I expected we would pull the plug."
At approximately 1:20 p.m., Woodruff got the official word that the Patriot League tournament was canceled. He told the team, and shortly after that they learned the NCAA Tournament was also off, effectively ending Bucknell's season.
"We reconvened, got together and had dinner with the team, and the families who were in town for the (semifinal)," Woodruff said.
The quickness with which everything happened made it tough.
"It was very sad," Woodruff said. "For this group as it was put together, it's over. The finality of it, and how quickly we went from game prep to the season's over and not seeing each other Monday because the (on-campus) semester is over was tough."
It was especially tough for the two seniors on the team — Mack and Gia Hayes.
"It was an emotional rollercoaster," Mack said. "In the back of our minds, once the NBA canceled, we thought it was a possibility. We were all really devastated, especially Gia and I, knowing we'll never put the Bucknell uniform on again."
Mack said she was able to have fun at the dinner, where she thanked her teammates and talked about her four years with the Bison.
Mack said with the way her Bucknell career ended she didn't feel satisified.
"There's a lack of closure, for sure," she said. "It doesn't feel like I'm really done. It might take a couple days or a couple weeks for it to really sink in. When it does hit, I think that's going to be really hard to deal with."
Woodruff, who called Thursday a "very exhausting day," is now faced with the start of a strange offseason, and sooner than he anticipated.
"I asked (Bucknell men's basketball coach) Nathan Davis, 'What do basketball coaches do when there's no basketball?'" Woodruff said. "Everything is shut down. Recruiting activity is shut down. There's no working out with your own team. There's no high school games to go to.
"It's weird."
Woodruff said he and his staff have kickstarted their preparation for next year, despite the unknowns.
"What the summer is going to look like is unclear at this point," he said. "We just don't know how long this will last."