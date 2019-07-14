STATE COLLEGE – While we’re all excited for the upcoming football season, let’s take a moment to recognize the accomplishments a quartet of Penn State alumnae strung together on the international stage last week.
The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s (USWNT) victory tour rolled through New York City last week as the newly crowned World Cup winners were met by the screams of thousands of ecstatic fans.
Here in Pennsylvania, the victory was even sweeter. More than 400 soccer fans settled into Penn State’s Panzer Stadium last Sunday to watch two former Nittany Lions in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup championship.
USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and defender Ali Krieger have each represented their country in two World Cup tournaments, and they've won gold medals in back-to-back tournaments. Naeher was hailed as a hero after her save against England in the semifinals, and through seven World Cup contests this year, she yielded just three goals.
I spoke with Penn State women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach last week for a story I was writing at the time about the USWNT’s World Cup success and how its momentum could be harnessed locally and nationally with younger soccer players. During our phone conversation, Dambach reminisced about her earliest memories of Naeher and said her dominance on the international stage was hardly surprising. Dambach coached Naeher for three seasons at Penn State and was equally impressed by her work ethic and drive as by her goalkeeping skills.
Naeher and Krieger weren’t the only former Nittany Lions to be crowned champions last week.
On the same day as the FIFA Women's World Cup championship, Penn State volleyball alumnae Haleigh Washington and Megan Courtney faced Brazil in the 2019 Women’s National League championship in Nanjing, China.
The United States beat Brazil 3-2 (20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13) to win its second consecutive Women’s Nations League title.
Courtney tallied 18 digs in the championship, while Washington finished with two blocks for 10 points and eight kills on 13 swings. Washington was honored with the tournament’s Best Blocker award, and Courtney was awarded Best Libero.
Like Naeher and Krieger, Washington’s and Courtney’s success comes as no surprise to those who follow Penn State athletics, and more specifically, Nittany Lion volleyball.
Washington accumulated numerous accolades during her Penn State career upon her graduation in 2018. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2014 during Penn State’s national championship run, and she was an All-Big Ten selection during her freshman, sophomore and junior years. As a senior, Washington was a nominee for the 2018 Honda Sport Award.
Courtney was a member of the 2013 and 2014 Penn State national championship teams and was named most outstanding player of the 2014 NCAA women’s volleyball championship tournament. Courtney capped her final season in 2015 with a spot on the All-Big Ten team.
Penn State’s women’s athletic programs have churned out top-tier talent for years, and it’s refreshing to see them getting their deserved recognition here and abroad.
Football notables
Last week, I attended the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts Children and Youth Day festivities. For several hours on Wednesday afternoon, members of the Penn State football team mingled with young fans on Old Main lawn and handed out this year’s football poster, which also doubled as a wearable helmet.
The temperature that day wasn’t the only thing soaring.
Hundreds of youngsters bubbled with excitement as they interacted with their newest favorite players. At times, it was difficult to tell who had the most fun. Nittany Lion junior linebacker Max Chizmar playfully bantered with his young fans in between signing autographs and taking pictures. During the event, Penn State assistant athletic director for marketing Chris Grosse told me community activities such as the poster giveaway further add to the student-athlete experience at Penn State, and it’s part of what makes their time in University Park unique.
Speaking of football, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has redshirt freshman defensive end Jayson Oweh and sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons listed at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, on his list of 2019 college football freaks.
Oweh played in four games as a true freshman and tallied four total tackles and two sacks last year. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound New Jersey native returns with lofty expectations.
Parsons just might be the most notable name on Penn State’s defense. Parsons started just one game last year but played in 13 and accumulated a team-best 83 tackles.