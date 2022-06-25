The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — After dropping the first game of a North Branch League doubleheader on Saturday, Northumberland bounced back to defeat Berwick 4-1 in the second game at Pineknotter Park.
It was the Blue Sox’s first loss of the season.
Northumberland got a good pitching performance from Ian Weaver, who entered the first game — a 12-11 loss in eight innings — in relief, and then held Berwick to one run on seven hits in a complete game.
Drew Balestrini hit a three-run double in the third inning of the second game to provide the Aces with all the offense they would need. Blaise Wiest added an RBI single in the win.
In the opener, Berwick jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the top of the third, but Dustin Everett hit a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the third to tie the score.
Everett finished with two hits, including his three-run double. Bronze Luden also had a pair of hits in the extra-inning loss.