ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered for the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves, who kept up their power barrage with a 12-5 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
Acuña launched a three-run shot over the center-field wall off Lucas Giolito (6-8) in the third inning, then Riley and Olson went back to back in the fourth to cap a six-run outburst that finished off the Angels’ starter.
The Braves hit seven homers in taking two of three from the Angels, with the long ball accounting for 11 of their 18 runs. Through 106 games, Atlanta has 206 homers — on pace for 315 for the season, which would best the major league record of 307 set by the 2019 Minnesota Twins.
Yonny Chirinos (5-4), making his second start for the Braves since being acquired after Tampa Bay designated him for assignment, pitched five strong innings before being lifted after the first two batters singled in the sixth.
Cardinals 7, Twins 3
ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson pitched seven strong innings in his second start of the season, and Alex Burleson’s three-run homer was one of four long balls for St. Louis in a win over AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker added solo homers for the Cardinals, who won their third straight game.
Matt Wallner hit a three-run homer for the Twins in the seventh. It was just the second hit allowed by Hudson.
Hudson (2-0) struck out seven with three walks and one hit batter. The 28-year-old right-hander retired the first 11 batters he faced before issuing a walk in the fourth.
Joe Ryan (9-8) surrendered nine hits and seven runs in four innings in facing the Cardinals for the first time in his career. He threw 103 pitches and struck four while walking one.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 4, Orioles 1
TORONTO — Brandon Belt reached base three times and scored twice, and Toronto snapped a five-game home losing streak against American League-leading Baltimore.
Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi pitched six innings to win back-to-back starts. Kikuchi (9-3) allowed one run and six hits.
Yimi García pitched the seventh inning and Jordan Hicks worked the eighth for Toronto. Erik Swanson finished for his third save in four chances, picking off rookie Jordan Westburg at first base for the final out.
The Blue Jays broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run sixth that featured more bruises than base hits.
Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) left after consecutive one-out walks to Belt and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Shintaro Fujinami walked George Springer on four pitches to load the bases, then forced home a run when his first pitch to Matt Chapman drilled him.
Yankees 7, Rays 2
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs to lead Gerrit Cole, and New York past Tampa Bay, preventing a three-game sweep.
Cole (10-2) recovered from a rocky start and beat Shane McClanahan (11-2) in a marquee matchup of All-Star aces. New York scored five times in the third inning, highlighted by rookie Anthony Volpe’s two-run homer and Stanton’s three-run shot.
Stanton added a run-scoring single in the seventh to match his season high for RBIs. He also had four on July 15 in Colorado.
New York finished with 13 hits and scored its seventh run when Gleyber Torres came home on a double steal.
Cole allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight, walked two and improved to 6-0 after a Yankees loss this season.
McClanahan allowed five runs and five hits in four innings. The left-hander is winless in his last six outings since June 16.
Astros 3, Guardians 2
HOUSTON — Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer in the second and a tiebreaking shot in the sixth, leading Houston to a series sweep over Cleveland.
The victory comes a day after Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in franchise history in a 2-0 win Tuesday night.
It’s the third multi-homer game of McCormick’s career and second this season.
Phil Maton (3-3) allowed one hit in the sixth and picked up the win. Ryan Pressly earned his 26th save.
Nick Sandlin (5-4) started the sixth inning for Cleveland and allowed McCormick’s second homer of the game, giving Houston the lead.
Mariners 6, Red Sox 3
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading Seattle past Boston.
Rodríguez hit a broken-bat grounder that rolled into left field when Boston shortstop Yu Chang and third baseman Rafael Devers collided while trying to field the ball, allowing Tom Murphy to score.
Eugenio Suárez followed with an RBI single to right field, giving the Mariners a two-run lead. Then, Rodriguez, on a double steal with Suárez, scored from third when Boston catcher Connor Wong threw to second base.
Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer for Boston and Mastaka Yoshida added a run-scoring infield single. Reliever John Schreiber (1-1) took the loss.
Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Cade Marlowe had a pinch-hit single for Seattle.
Matt Brash (7-3), Gabe Speier, Justin Topa, and Andrés Muñoz combined for three shutout innings in relief, with Muñoz earning his third save.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 3, Brewers 2
WASHINGTON — Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and Washington rallied off closer Devin Williams, and beat Milwaukee for its ninth win in 11 games.
Milwaukee, which began the day a half-game behind Cincinnati in the NL Central and a game ahead of Arizona and Miami for the third and final wild-card spot, lost five of six on its road trip to Atlanta and Washington. It last won consecutive games July 19-20.
Kyle Finnegan (5-3) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Washington. Williams (5-3) took the loss.
Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer in the second for Milwaukee.
Padres 11, Rockies 1
DENVER — Gary Sánchez homered twice and drove in four runs, Juan Soto went deep for the third time in two days, and San Diego won for the fifth time in six games.
Sánchez had two of his three hits in San Diego’s seven-run ninth inning.
Ha-Seong Kim homered leading off the game and Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a towering three-run homer to help the new-look Padres. San Diego traded for five players before the Tuesday deadline to help with a playoff push in the final two months of the season.
San Diego had three of its new players in uniform Wednesday — Ji Man Choi, Garrett Cooper and Scott Barlow, who relieved Ray Kerr (1-1) in the sixth inning and struck out three in 12/3 innings.
Kim made it 1-0 with his fourth leadoff homer and 14th of the year off of Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-12). Soto, who had two homers Tuesday night, hit a 449-foot blast into the second deck in right field in the third inning made it 3-0.