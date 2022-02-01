COAL TOWNSHIP — If Aaron Ettinger's voice wasn't already shot Tuesday night, he would have lost it singing the praises of Cierra Adams.
With good reason.
Selinsgrove's senior post keyed the Seals' 42-27 win over Shamokin in a critical Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball matchup.
While both teams struggled to hold onto the ball early, let alone put it in the hoop, Adams was a rudder that guided Selinsgrove to an 11-point first-half lead. The 6-footer led all players with eight points and seven rebounds before halftime, and she finished with game-highs of 14 and 13 as the Seals won their fifth consecutive game.
"Cierra's been phenomenal this year for us," said Ettinger. "We tell her all the time, she's one of the hardest workers in the area, and I truly believe she's one of the best posts in the area, if not the best post. Doesn't probably have the statistical things that you see from some of the other posts in the area, but she works so hard. She was great tonight."
Selinsgove matched the host Indians with eight turnovers in a chaotic first quarter, but the Seals made six of their first 10 shots to forge a 13-5 lead. It soon grew to an 18-7 margin as Shamokin opened 3-of-20 from the floor. Throughout the half, Adams dominated play inside, shooting 3-for-5, sending her team into the locker room up 20-13 with a last-possession putback.
"Well, being the tallest person on the court definitely has its perks," Adams said with a laugh. "I felt that, as a senior, I had to step up into my leadership role and show that we can win this game. I felt I had that responsibility to my teammates to show up and play the best I can."
Selinsgrove (12-3 overall, 10-2 HAC-I) ended Shamokin's five-game win streak and pulled the division-leading Indians (13-3, 9-2) into a three-way tie in the loss column with Shikellamy (13-5, 11-2) atop the HAC-I standings.
"Shooting obviously hurt, and a lot of turnovers again, but I will give credit to Selinsgrove: They played disciplined," said Indians coach Chris Venna. "I think we had them rattled a little bit at the beginning of the game (and) they threw the ball away. But they righted things and didn't turn the ball over as much. We didn't take care of things.
"They were the better team tonight, for sure."
Neither team scored until Shamokin junior Des Michaels hit the first of two free throws with 3:53 to play in the opening quarter. The Seals had trouble with the Indians' full-court press, and committed 12 first-half turnovers
"At the beginning of the game we were generating offense off of defense, but we were not putting the buckets in," Venna said. "Once they cleaned up things against the press, we really struggled to score."
Alyssa Latsha scored deep in the post to spark a 9-2 Selinsgrove run that ended with Adams buckets around an Avery DeFazio 3-pointer.
Latsha and DeFazio scored on back-to-back trips early in the second quarter to make it 13-5. DeFazio bettered her team-leading average of 10.8 ppg. with 12, while Latsha doubled her average with 8 points off the bench. Delaney Parker added six points for the Seals on 3-of-6 shooting from the perimeter.
"We lost at Shik (on Jan. 12), went right into Lewisburg, and kind of came out flat in the first half. We talked at halftime about how we had to be more aggressive and share the basketball," Ettinger said. "Since then, 20-point win, 30-point win, 15, 20 and 15 tonight — the girls have really bought in to sharing the basketball."
DeFazio scored six points in the third quarter, including a layup off her steal that pushed Selinsgrove's lead to 13 with a minute left. Adams closed the third by finishing a Haylee Nava assist to make it 34-19. Adams added four rebounds in the period, her third consecutive quarter with at least three boards.
"I know sometimes shots aren't on and the ball just doesn't go in," Adams said, "but if I can create plays for other people to score I feel as though I'm having a good night regardless."
The Seals pushed their lead to as many as 18 points (39-21) with three minutes to play.
"We challenged them today to go out and make every hustle play they could," Ettinger said. "(Adams) is indicative of every hustle play being made. She was on the ground for everything. She was the hardest worker on the court."
SELINSGROVE 42, SHAMOKIN 27
Selinsgrove (12-3, 10-2) 42
Delaney Parker 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Bailor 0 1-2 1, Avery DeFazio 4 3-5 12, Cierra Adams 5 4-4 14, Alyssa Latsha 4 0-0 8, Kristin Shaffer 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 9-13 42.
3-point goals: DeFazio.
Did not score: Haylee Nava, Shaela Kruskie, Veronica Stanford, Murphy O'Brien, Lydia Geipel.
Shamokin (13-3, 9-2) 27
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2, Des Michaels 2 3-4 7, Madi Lippay 2 0-0 4, Anastasia Wetzel 1 0-0 2, Ally Waugh 2 0-0 4, Delilah Nazih 2 0-0 4, Mariah Vetovich 1 0-0 2, Cassie Drumheiser 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-4 27.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Gabby Rapp, Payten Puttmann, Abby Carptentier, Kam Kramer.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;9;11;14;8 — 42
Shamokin;5;8;6;8 — 27
JV score: Selinsgrove 56-45.