Cierra Adams is the kind of athlete that likes to use her head.
Adams, a senior at Selinsgrove, is calculated on the soccer field, anticipating her opponent’s moves so she can beat them to the ball as a central defender for the Seals.
“I am more of an analytical-type person,” she said.
Last week, Adams played with her head not only on defense, but to score the opening goal in a game against Montoursville.
Adams’ performance on the field, her academic performance (101% GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“Cierra is deserving of this honor for her ability to successfully balance school and sports,” Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said.
The headed goal off a corner kick against the Warriors was the first high school varsity goal for Adams.
As a defender, it is not often that Adams gets close enough to the opponent’s goal to score. Even though the header was spur-of-the-moment, Adams was meticulous in her execution.
“I think a header is a very hard way to score. and in general, off a corner, because it has to be so precise,” she said.
A spontaneous play is not typical for Adams, but she was ready for it when it came to her.
“I wasn’t really expecting to score, but it’s a possibility when you’re up there,” she said. “You’re going to try your hardest to get the ball in the back of the net. When it came to me, I sort of had this burst of confidence.”
It is clear to see where she got that confidence, as she performs in everything she does — and she does a lot.
Adams, who helped the Seals reach the Class 3A state soccer semifinals last year, said sports help her better manage her time
“It helps me get myself into a schedule,” she said.
Adams is a three-sport athlete, playing basketball and track in addition to soccer. In the little free time she has, she spends much of it singing and playing the oboe and the French horn.
To keep up with her passion for music, she sings for her church and will occasionally open home games with the National Anthem.
When she is not busy with sports and schooling, Adams volunteers with the Key Club and Meals for Seals. Additionally, she is a volunteer coach at the Lady Seals soccer and basketball camps, and teaches at her church’s Vacation Bible School.
“Volunteer work is definitely something that inspires me to be a better person,” Adams said. “It’s important because as a person who has probably more than they do, helping them out is a way to make the world a better place. It is definitely something that I hold in high regard.”
When Adams began starting on varsity her sophomore year, she says she fell even more in love with the sport of soccer. Her early start gives her an edge as a team captain now.
“Being one of the younger starters when I was a sophomore has definitely helped me become a leader,” she said. “I understand (the younger players’) position. Being in the game for so long sort of helps me as well, because I’m able to read a situation better than they would.”
Underhill said one of the main goals for her team is for them “to play as a unit and continue to work on consistency in practice and games.”
Adams is a great captain to help the team attain that, as she is no stranger to high standards.
“Cierra leads in the classroom, community, field, track and on the court,” Underhill said. “She displays great character that shines on and off of the field.”
She is in the National Honor Society and National French Honors Society. Last year, she won the Susquehanna Chemistry Award after being nominated by a teacher. Additionally, she was a state medalist in Intro to Business Communication for FBLA.
She has taken numerous Advanced Placement and honors-level courses including her two favorite classes — AP environmental science and AP biology.
“I like learning about genetics, as well as environmental factors, that sort of control what we do,” Adams said.
After graduation, she said dreams of a career as an oral surgeon.
Adams was drawn to this position after watching shows like Grey’s Anatomy that glorify the life of a surgeon, but also from having the opportunity to shadow someone in the field.
At this time, she does not have plans to commit to playing
She wants to attend school in Philadelphia so she can be closer to her father’s side of her family. Her dream school is the University of Pennsylvania, where they have a seven-year dental program.
When it comes to Adams, thinking it means achieving it.
“Especially as a defender,” she said, “knowing when to step to the ball and when you’re not going to catch up to someone, so you contain them. That sort of thinking is my analytical side.”