Avery DeFazio made sure her senior year of tennis was her best one.
After winning 13 of her 14 regular-season matches at second singles, DeFazio led Selinsgrove to the state tournament as a team. She also teamed with classmate Fiona Finnerty to reach state doubles, after making the district semifinals in singles.
“It was definitely the season to end on, for sure,” DeFazio said. “Last year, we made it to districts but barely. ... This year, all the girls were motivated. Everybody had the common goal to play together and see how far we could go. We definitely succeeded as a team.”
DeFazio’s success came in large part from making adjustments during or between matches, which helped her to a 19-3 singles record and a 24-4 overall record.
“I spent more time looking at the person I was playing, and then I changed my game accordingly,” DeFazio said. “Last year, I played the same game for everybody.”
Because of her outstanding season, DeFazio was selected as The Daily Item’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
“There’s really not enough good things you can say about her,” Selinsgrove coach Matt Salsman said. “She’s really well beyond her years from a maturity standpoint. Off the athletic field, you see it all the time. When you see her compete — and I know from personal experience how easy it is to get yourself worked up in the moment — she’s just able to breathe and push it to the back of her mind, and say, ‘next point.’”
DeFazio said one of the keys to her success was that fewer girls on the team meant there was more time for her to get individualized coaching.
“This year, we were able to really focus on individual weaknesses and strengthen those,” DeFazio said. “Also, it was just another year playing with the girls on the team. Making a stronger bond definitely helped as well.”
What proved nearly impossible to other No. 2 singles players to deal with was DeFazio’s competitiveness and mental toughness.
“Mentally, I don’t get down on myself,” DeFazio said.
“A lot of people are very competitive, but when things start going wrong, they don’t have the ability to fix it,” Salsman said. “She has the ability to put it behind her, and (make adjustments).”
In some of DeFazio’s matches, the key was defense. The other player may have had better, or more powerful, groundstrokes, so DeFazio played the role of brick wall.
“Some opponents Avery had a great way of frustrating by not making errors,” Salsman said. “She could defend, defend, defend.”
Other times, DeFazio had to dictate points with her offense to get the desired outcome.
“She is just a really good competitor and has a really good understanding of the game,” Salsman said. “I think she knows she’s maybe not as talented as the top tennis girls in the area, but she has enough offense to play offense when the opportunity presents itself.”
The critical part came from understanding which strategy was suitable for each match, and switching as necessary.
“Sometimes I had to feel it out and go from there,” DeFazio said. “Every end of the set, I would go talk to coach. He would give me strengths and weaknesses. ... We talked through what was going well, what wasn’t going well, and adjusted accordingly.”
Of DeFazio’s four total losses, two came at the state level and one was to the eventual state singles champion, putting her 24-1 against all other opponents.
“She was just able to wear her opponents down,” Salsman said. “You throw in her competitiveness. Sometimes she didn’t show it on the court, but — and it’s cliche to say — she does not want to lose.”
As important as DeFazio’s wins were to the Seals as a whole, her leadership was at least as important for a team with three seniors and four sophomores in the starting lineup.
“We had some real good senior leadership on our team,” Salsman said. “All three of them had their own ways of trying to relate to the younger girls on the team.”
That leadership also showed up in the postseason, as not only were DeFazio and Finnerty preparing for their doubles run, but also still playing singles in the team competition.
“When it came time to compete in those singles matches, they were both so good at compartmentalizing,” Salsman said. “They knew how important those matches were to the team, and they needed to set the tone. They said, ‘The team comes first. We’re going to play the best we possibly can in our singles matches.’
“Avery just showed the person that she is. As they say, your character can really be displayed in athletics. She showed she was going to lay it all out there for the team. She played 10-15 matches that week, and she played every single point like it was the last one she was going to play.”