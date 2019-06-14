Adversity doesn't slow Seals' march to final

Nate Schon’s voice boomed from the visitors’ dugout throughout Tuesday’s state semifinal game, encouraging his Selinsgrove teammates at every turn of a 3-0 win over Hamburg.
“He was a key part of this win,” Seals senior Blaise Zeiders said.
Schon was sidelined for the game, and not by the balky knee that emerged from football season yet still carried him to the Class 3A state wrestling championship at 220 pounds.
No, the sophomore infielder served a mandatory suspension after being ejected from Selinsgrove’s state quarterfinal win over Springfield Township.
After he was forcibly tagged out by Brian Murphy at the plate on a failed suicide-squeeze bunt, Schon shoved down the Spartans catcher and was tossed. The ejection didn’t affect the quarterfinal — it occurred in the last inning with Selinsgrove leading 6-3 — but it loomed large ahead of the semifinal.
Schon started at third base and batted second for the Seals over the final third of the season, tucked comfortably between leadoff man Josh Nylund and three-hole hitter Teague Hoover. He handled the bat well in his second varsity season, hitting .317 — second only to Hoover’s .351, and a 44-point jump from his freshman year — with 12 runs scored, which ranked fourth on the team. Schon’s team-leading on-base percentage (.453) made him an ideal candidate to hit in front of the top RBI producers (Hoover, Blaise Zeiders and Wyatt Metzger).
“I’d say it definitely hurts missing our everyday third baseman,” said Selinsgrove senior Logan Hile, “but, I think, our lineup — up and down — we have confidence in everybody and anybody can pull through at any time.”
Still, the sudden void didn’t appear to have a plug-and-play solution, even though Seals head coach Brent Beiler often touted his team’s depth this season.
“We certainly miss Nate — there’s no doubt about it,” said Beiler. “My goal was to try to not rock the boat as much as possible.”
Ryan Reich, a hard-throwing freshman who developed into a late-innings pitcher, was the choice to play third base. The question was where to slot his .182 average in the batting order.
Designated hitter Ryan Reed had doubled twice in the quarterfinal and was a candidate to bat second. There was also the option of simply bumping each batter up one spot so, as Beiler described it, he could put “Reich in a more comfortable position toward the bottom of the lineup, but then those guys (would be affected) because they were hitting comfortably right now.”
Ultimately, Beiler and his coaching staff listened to the advice of their players.
“Our coaches are open to suggestion,” said Nylund, a junior, “and everybody thought Ryan Reich should play third and bat second — keep everything else the same. The coaches were on board with that.”
“Ryan Reich’s a great athlete,” added Beiler. “He’s dealt with pressure situations, and he is going to be a fantastic hitter one of these days. I just wanted to change as little as possible, and it worked.”
The Seals played errorless ball and manufactured three runs against the District 3 runner-up Hawks. Reich’s biggest contribution came after he shifted to the mound in relief of Hile. Reich pitched two-hit ball over two scoreless innings, striking out three, for his fourth save.
“It was a team effort (and) Ryan Reich stepped up. We have depth and that depth helped us this game,” said Zeiders. “Schon was bummed he couldn’t play because he made that mistake, but he was still up in the dugout yelling and chirping, helping throughout the whole game.”
Schon is eligible to return for today’s state championship game. The Seals (19-5) face District 7 champion Beaver (17-8) in a 1:30 p.m. start at Penn State’s Medlar Field.