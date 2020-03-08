Trout stocking started this past week on many local streams. Over the next few weeks over 3 million trout will be released across the state. Most of the reports I’ve heard were positive as far as size, and condition of the trout. Most streams are in pretty good condition with good to high flows.
March 28 is the mentored youth day for the early opening southeastern section of the state. Youths under the age of 16 must have either a mentored youth permit or a voluntary youth license to participate. They must be accompanied by a licensed adult (16 or over) with a fishing license and trout permit. The youths may keep two trout; the adult may not keep any.
Some village idiots, masquerading as properly licensed adults, pretended to be mentoring youths and instead concentrated on their own fishing. They sore-mouthed as many fish as they could. It’s supposed to be about the kids, but many did not pay attention to the kids. This made some people so angry that they quit trout fishing. In any large group, there will always be a few idiots, and nothing brings them out more than trout season, especially the opening days.
Fortunately, the vast majority of people are decent. Trout fishing, especially opening day, or I should say opening days, is a long-running tradition, a sort of rite of spring for Pennsylvania anglers. It is often a reunion of friends and/or family, trips to the cabin, campfires, and fish fries.
Early season trout fishing can be a little tricky. Live minnows and waxworms are local staples, but most anglers will carry a variety of baits and lures. A nightcrawler or redworm can be hard to beat when the streams are high and muddy. Rigging for trout can be as complicated or simple as you want it to be.
On the simplistic end, all you really need is a small hook tied directly onto the end of your line. Straight four-pound test mono is the most popular. A small hook in the size range of 8 to 14 is all you really need to get started in bait fishing. Some size B or BB split shot is usually needed, especially early in the season when many streams are running high. Use just enough weight to get offering down to the bottom. Too much weight, and you will be continually getting snagged. Too little weight, and your bait will be moving too fast and rush by the waiting trout. You want your bait to skip slowly along the bottom, moving naturally with the current. With a sensitive rod, you can feel your split shot ticking along the bottom and feel the difference between bottom and the bite of a hungry trout.
There are two general presentations for trout — passive and aggressive. The passive method involves presenting your bait as a natural piece of food. You “drift” your bait as naturally as possible with the current, presenting an easy meal to a hungry trout. This works any time but is extremely effective early in the season when most streams are still very cold. Trout are cold-blooded, so they move slower in cold weather and are less likely to chase down a meal, preferring to let the current bring tidbits to them. Trout often set up feeding lanes along current breaks and eddies, waiting for food to “wash in” to their holding areas at the edge of stronger currents. A good “drift” fisherman casts upstream and keeps a semi-tight line as his bait tumbles naturally down stream.
The aggressive presentation includes various artificial lures with spinners and small minnow imitating lures leading the pack. This method can work any time of the season, but is especially effective a few weeks into the season, when the water starts to warm up. There is more casting involved as the aggressive angler covers water, constantly casting and retrieving. I’ve been doing this a lot the past few years. One of things I like about it is not dealing with carrying live bait around. Without a doubt, there will be times when a live bait angler will badly outfish a guy using artificials. I would put my money on the guy throwing the little minnow plug when it comes to catching the bigger specimens.
Both presentations catch fish; it’s a matter of personal preference. If you want some fervent discussion, just tell everybody around the campfire what the best trout bait or lure is. The discussion will last until after the last log is thrown on the fire, and everyone will be right.