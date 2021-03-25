On a late-spring night in 2012, members of the Mount Carmel girls basketball family milled around the Hamburg High court after a state playoff loss.
While there was obvious sadness with a perfect season ending in the state quarterfinals, there was a more palpable feeling of restlessness.
The Red Tornadoes had lost to District 3 champion York Catholic, a program with far superior pedigree, 70-67, despite a furious last-minute comeback. They trailed by six with a minute to play, but rallied within a basket and then had three shots at a game-tying 3-pointer on their final possession.
So they quietly wandered around the gym, in and out of the embraces of teammates and fans, as though trying to figure out a way for a do-over.
Let’s go again, was the vibe. York Catholic can still advance to the state semis, but just give us another crack at ‘em.
Upstart Mount Carmel was a state tournament qualifier for the third consecutive year, but the team led by seniors Ranotta Ahrensfield, Kim Andruscavage and Heather Bolick earned just the second state win in program history and the first in 27 years.
That Class of 2012 graduated feeling as though it had unfinished business, when, in reality, it raised the bar to a level future Red Tornadoes have since strived to reach. League championships and district titles were still important goals, but they would never be as satisfying as success in pursuit of a state crown.
This year marked Mount Carmel’s 12th straight state playoff appearance, and two tournament wins upped its record to 12-11 in that span. The Red Tornadoes posted at least 22 total wins in all but three of those seasons (never fewer than 16), and boasted scores of all-league players, but they never moved beyond the quarterfinals.
Mount Carmel plays today for the PIAA Class 2A championship, the culmination of more than a decade’s worth of buckets, boards and bus rides. Everything the Red Tornadoes have accomplished from A to Z — Ahrensfield to (2020 graduate Emily) Szatny, perhaps? — led to a noon tip against District 7 champion Neshannock at Hershey’s Giant Center.
“It’s hard to describe,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said after Monday’s semifinal win. “We just wanted it so badly for the girls. We’ve come up short before with good teams, and we just wanted it badly for them.”
It’s worth noting that COVID-19 mitigation efforts allowed only district champions to compete for the state crown, and the Red Tornadoes began state play in the quarterfinals, two rungs further than typical years. Then again, every team in the bracket was a district champion, so there were no consolation-game qualifiers to wade through en route to the Elite Eight and beyond.
“There’s a lot of good teams out there that didn’t make it this year,” Varano said, “and we needed to make the most of our opportunity.”
After a hard-fought win over rival Southern Columbia for the program’s 10th district championship in 11 seasons, Mount Carmel was tested again by District 2 winner Holy Cross in the state quarters.
The Crusaders led by three with 1:45 to play, but the Red Tornadoes willed themselves to a 7-1 closing run and survived. Varano credited long-time assistant coach Gary Spears with nixing the “fleeting thought” to foul Holy Cross with a 50-47 lead in the final seconds, fearing a potential free throw and tying putback over the desperation heave the Crusaders were forced to take.
“There was a voice of reason there,” Varano said with a laugh. “I have to give Gary a ton of credit. We’ve been together pretty much since the beginning. He’s relentless in study and preparation.”
The semifinals posed a completely different challenge: facing a team Mount Carmel had already beaten by 30 points in the season’s second game. The Red Tornadoes made it a non-issue, forcing the host Golden Bears into six turnovers and seizing an eight-point lead after one quarter. It was a 12-point margin just more than midway through the second period, and in the 20s after three.
“You never want to underestimate anyone in the state playoffs, especially the semifinals,” said Mount Carmel junior guard Mia Chapman.
“We weren’t looking past anyone,” senior guard Caroline Fletcher added. “I mean, we had to get through them to get to Hershey. We don’t underestimate anyone.”
That approach would serve the Red Tornadoes against Neshannock. The Lancers (19-2) have no seniors and only two juniors on their roster. Mount Carmel’s four senior starters, meanwhile, average 96 career varsity games played, led by guard Lauren Shedleski (105) and post Dani Rae Renno (103).
Neshannock’s only losses were to Sacred Heart of Coraopolis on Jan. 9 and Sewickley Academy in its regular-season finale. Mount Carmel (18-5) won six in a row since dropping consecutive late-season home games to Hazleton and Bloomsburg. The Red Tornadoes also dropped January games to fellow District 4 champions Northumberland Christian and Loyalsock, as well as Southern Columbia.
“I go back to the end of our schedule. We lost a couple games playing some hard teams, but I think that just built us for this,” Varano said. “That helped these girls.”
The Red Tornadoes were showered with Hershey Kisses as they celebrated Monday’s win in the middle of the court. The players lingered with family and friends in the Mahanoy Area gym long after the final horn, reveling in the achievement, gathering for pictures and trampling many of the candies clear out of their foil wrappers.
The only unfinished business belonged to the janitorial staff.
“Leading up to this (semifinal) game, I kind of tried to think about what it would mean to make it to the state championship,” said Shedleski. “This is what every basketball player dreams of. Every team starts off the season with Hershey on their mind, and ... what a feeling right now.
“I don’t even think words can do it justice, honestly. It’s a dream come true, really.”