MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian allowed the first goal Friday night in its girls soccer season opener, but dominated after that on its way to a 6-2 win over Montgomery.
Katie Steck scored to tie the game for the Lions, and Kailey Devlin gave Meadowbrook (1-0) the lead for good. Freshman Audrey Millett scored twice, Alyssa Canelo scored, and Amelia Yordy added a goal and an assist.
Jewels Tawney had a goal and an assist for the Red Raiders.
n Norry Christian 7,
Saint Joe’s Catholic 0
BOALSBURG — Emily Garvin scored two goals and had three assists, Anna Ulmer recorded a hat trick, and the Warriors cruised to the nonleague win.
Emma Daku-Treas added a goal and an assist for Northumberland Christian. Rebekah Hayner made a save as the goalkeeper in the first half and scored a goal in the second half.
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Emma Daku-Treas), 4:30; NC-Anna Ulmer (Garvin), 10:10; NC-Daku-Treas, 13:25; NC-Ulmer (Garvin), 19:10; NC-Garvin (Emma Ulmer), 26:40.
Second half
NC-Rebekah Hayner, 12:37; NC-A. Ulmer (Garvin).
Shots: NC, 12-4. Corner kicks: NC, 7-3. Saves: Northumberland Christian 4 (Hayner 1; Caitlyn Gray 3); Saint Joe’s Catholic 5 (Katie Pase).
Boys soccer
n Norry Christian 4,
Saint Joe’s Catholic 0
BOALSBURG — Henry McElroy and Cole Knauss each had a goal and an assist for the Warriors.
Justin Ross made three saves to record the shutout for Northumberland Christian (3-0).
First half
NC-Donnie Rager (Henry McElroy), 5:00; NC-Daniel Hayner (PK), 31:00.
Second half
NC-Cole Knauss (Zander Beaver), 63:00; NC-McElroy (Knauss), 77:00.
Shots: NC, 8-3. Corners: SJ, 5-1. Saves: Northumberland Christian 3 (Justin Ross); Saint Joe’s Catholic 4 (Caleb Yocum).
THURSDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
n Lewisburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Mia Kasakavage and Katelyn Fessler lost the first five games of their match at second doubles before winning the next 13 games to rally for a 7-5, 6-0 win as part of the Green Dragons’ first win of the season.
Lewisburg (1-3) swept the doubles and won the first two singles matches.
Rockell Keister won her third straight match at No. 3 singles for Mifflinburg (0-5).
Singles
Bekah Vance (L) def. Destiny Jones 6-2, 6-2; Ayra Tufail (L) def. Kylie Vasbinder 6-1, 6-1; Rockell Keister (M) def. Sofia Waughen 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kooper Haines 6-0, 6-2; Mia Kasakavage-Katelyn Fessler (L) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopelliti 7-5, 6-0.
n Williamsport 3, Milton 2
WILLIAMSPORT — Alanna Stamm dominated at No. 1 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell earned a three-set win, but the Black Panthers fell short on the road.
Singles
Alanna Stamm (M) def. Mary Kathryn Hillman 6-0, 6-2; Breanna Chicas (W) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-1, 7-6; Allyson McCann (W) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell (M) def. Emma Campbell-Shay Robinson 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Mairead Ferry-Abby Robertson (W) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala 6-3, 6-1.
Central Mountain 5,
Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — Allie Minnier and Lily Weist won six games at No. 2 doubles as the Braves captured 13 games total in the loss to the Wildcats.
Singles
Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Melanie Minnier 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Olivia Weaver 6-0, 6-0; Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Megan Strohecker 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Ella Talbot-Caitlyn Dale (CM) def. Kelly Sprenkel-Anne Norris 6-2, 6-2; Claire Long-Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Allie Minnier-Lily Weist 6-1, 7-5.
n Central Columbia 5,
Danville 0
DANVILLE — Cara Bohner and Sarah Bhanushali at second and third singles, respectively, each won five first-set games but could not grab a set as the Ironmen were swept.
Singles
Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Paige Holcombe 6-3, 6-0; Megan Minnig (CC) def. Cara Bohner 7-5, 6-3; Isabelle McHugh (CC) def. Sarah Bhanushali 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
Grace Roberts-Lexie Lehman (CC) def. Mahek Kotru-Jordan Brookhart 6-3, 6-3; Emma Crawford-Maggie Vandermark (CC) def. Noelle Stamm-Ella Dewals 6-2, 6-3.
GOLF
n Lewisburg 167,
Shikellamy 217
LEWISBURG — Sean Kelly shot a 2-over par 38 to lead the Green Dragons to win.
Nick Mahoney (41), Will Gronlund (43) and Ava Markunas (44) also scored for Lewisburg.
Josh King recorded a round of 49 to lead the Braves.
Lewisburg (167) — Sean Kelly 38; Mick Mahoney 41; Will Gronlund 43; Ava Markunas 44.
Shikellamy (217) — Josh King 49; CJ Doebler 51; Ben Heemstra 58; Cameron Vovakes 59.
n Central Mountain 168,
Selinsgrove 181
SELINSGROVE — Sam Wetmiller shot a 41 at Susquehanna Valley Country Club to lead the Seals and tie for medalist honors with the Wildcats’ Jason Floruss.
Central Mountain’s next three golfers shot 42 or 43, while Selinsgrove’s second scorer was Mike Felty with a 44.
Central Mountain (168) — Jason Floruss 41; Griff Walizer 42; Gardy Fravel 42; Peyton Newlen 43.
Selinsgrove (181) — Sam Wetmiller 41; Mike Felty 44; Garrett Howell 45; Sean Dagle 51.