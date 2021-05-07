HIGH SCHOOL

STANDINGS

(Through Friday)

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

DIVISION I

Team (overall) W L

Shikellamy (10-3) 9 2

Central Mountain (10-3) 8 2

Selinsgrove (11-4) 9 3

Montoursville (9-4) 7 4

Danville (8-7) 8 6

Lewisburg (7-7) 5 7

Jersey Shore (4-8) 3 7

Mifflinburg (2-11) 2 9

Shamokin (0-12) 0 11

DIVISION II

Team (overall) W L

*Central Columbia (14-1) 13 0

Midd-West (11-4) 9 4

Southern Columbia (10-4) 9 4

Loyalsock (9-4) 8 4

Hughesville (7-6) 5 6

Mount Carmel (6-7) 4 7

Milton (3-11) 3 9

Bloomsburg (5-11) 3 11

Warrior Run (0-9) 0 9

*—division champion

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

Team (overall) W L

Line Mountain (9-3) 8 2

Newport (10-3) 9 3

Upper Dauphin (8-6) 7 4

Halifax (8-7) 7 5

East Juniata (6-8) 5 7

Millersburg (6-10) 5 8

Greenwood (5-9) 5 8

Susquenita (5-9) 4 7

Juniata (3-11) 3 9

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you