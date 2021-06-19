I don’t need your rockin’ chair, your Geritol or your Medicare.”
ELYSBURG – The opening verse to the 1992 hit by the late George Jones seems appropriate to describe veteran trap shooter and retired college professor H.Y. “Mac” McAllister.
McAllister, at age 87, remains active not only at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association’s state shoot at the Valley Gun Cub, which ends today, but has continued to compete in state events throughout the country.
Stationed in the classification office this week, where he has worked since 1983, the Butler resident and former professor of zoology at Slippery Rock University spoke about his long journey in trapshooting and the happenstance which got it all started.
He was 30 years old, and living in a rented house in Slippery Rock, reading the Wall Street Journal on his front steps when a neighbor living across the street came out and said, “I’m going trap shooting tonight, would you like to go? I’ve got the gun and the shells.”
Raising his arms in the air, McAllister emphatically said, “Yeah.”
“I was raised in Iowa, and I was used to some good bird hunting,” he said.
He never fired at a trap target, although he had seen it.
That was in 1964, and the professor fell in love with the sport immediately. Soon he was spending his summers off from the university traveling the country to compete in trapshooting tournaments.
He shot a 15 (out of 20) that first night and when he struggled hitting targets, he said to himself “no game is going to beat me.”
McAlister added, “But it continues to beat me.”
McAlister said that many years later when he was working at the state shoot in Elysburg, and sitting at an outside table, he saw that neighbor walking down the line. He told his fellow classifiers, “Here comes that no-good, lousy so-and-so…”
They asked him what the guy ever did to him, and McAllister chuckled and said, “He’s the one that got me started in trap shooting.”
Yet, from that humble beginning 57 years ago, McAllister has gone on to fire at 494,000 clay targets – and counting.
Among his many successes over his career, he won the World Senior Vet All-Around championship in 2005 at Vandalia, Ohio, in the final year the event was held there, before moving to Sparta, Ill.
Ken Darroch, of Aliquippa, the first-year president of the PSSA executive committee and a squad member (and team leader) of McAllister, said that McAllister is proof that the sport is available to all ages.
“Having guys that age still doing well, it proves that anyone can participate if they can physically do it, if their eyes are good and their health is good,” said Darroch, a multi-time state champion.
“We had a guy back home who was 103 years old, and he would come every Wednesday, shoot a round of trap, and then go home before it got dark.”
Although McAllister is 87 (his father was born in 1886), Darroch said, “Mac’s in great shape. He looks like he is maybe 77.”
He added, “I’ve shot with him since about the mid-90s, up here, down home and at the Grand American. He is a really good guy, you couldn’t ask for a better person and that’s what this sport is all about, people like Mac.”
But as much as the sport can provide a sense of accomplishment, it can also be humbling.
McAllister laughs when he recalls the time in 1976 when he felt on top of the world until he tried to show a friend how good he was.
He had just picked up the final half-yard needed to reach the ultimate 27-yard line in doubles when he broke 100 straight in Arizona. On his way home he visited a friend in Jefferson City, Mo., and took him to a club where “I was going to show him how somebody can really shoot.
“And I made a fool of myself.”
Although many of his peers have packed up their guns, McAllister has no immediate plans to retire from competition.
The former 15-year state delegate to the Amateur Trapshooting Association said that missing more than a year of shooting because of the pandemic has taken a bit of a toll.
“Now I don’t have the stamina because I’m not used to shooting,” he said, noting that he shot some doubles on Sunday and shot a pair of 42s, so it started to feel like old times again.
“As you get older, you have a double release and you throw the gun sometimes,” he said.
But he will continue to shoot so long as he is able.
The only Pennsylvania state shoot he missed over the years was last year when he skipped the event because of the pandemic.
McAllister has competed with some of the legends of the sport, including the late Rudy Etchen, who became one of his best friends.
He recalls that Etchen, whose son, Joel has won several state titles, was known far and wide and shot with numerous celebrities.
“He shot with Bob Stack, Roy Rogers, Clark Gable. He shot pigeons with Ernest Hemingway,” McAllister said.
McAllister has also seen multiple-generation shooters, including the Darrochs. He shot with Ken’s father, Leo, and now his son, Ian.
Asked if he ever thought that he would still be competing at 87, he said, “I didn’t even think I was going to be alive.”