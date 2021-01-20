MIDDLEBURG — Ashley Kolak stressed that the ultra-aggressive defense Selinsgrove played Tuesday was not a result of pent-up frustration. It’s now part of the Seals’ DNA.
“I expect that every day, and that’s ... how they go at it in practice,” Selinsgrove’s second-year coach said. “That’s the big change from last year to this year. We needed a year of growth, and now I expect them to be in everybody’s face.”
The Seals invaded Midd-West’s personal space throughout their opener, forcing 23 first-half turnovers and forging an 18-point halftime lead on the way to a 60-32 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play.
“They were a step ahead of us,” said Mustangs coach Erica Wagner. “They were meeting our passes before we were.”
Lexy Gabrielson scored a game-high 16 points; Veronica Stanford had nine on a trio of 3-pointers; and Cierra Adams recorded eight points and eight rebounds in the win.
Perhaps the more impressive stats were on defense, where Lizzy Diehl made five first-half steals, Alyssa Latsha swiped four, and Avery DeFazio matched Adams with three. The Seals also had seven blocks in the game.
“We ended last season with a lot of that, and Lizzy was the prime example. She did it a lot — would just take the ball away — and I think it’s filtered down to the other girls that this is our game,” said Kolak. “This is how we’re going to play basketball.”
Selinsgrove was the last of 18 HAC girls teams to open its season — two months to the day since practice began — due to a series of coronavirus-related delays. First came a state-mandated pause through the start of the new year, then positive tests and contact tracing led to a slew of postponements that will catch up with them in late February. None of that mattered Tuesday, with the opportunity to finally play just a short ride down Route 522.
“It took so long to play, and we were so frustrated,” said Diehl. “This is my senior year, and this is not how I thought it was going to go. So considering it’s my last season, I really wanted to put it out there.
“Last first game. I think everyone was like that.”
The Seals (1-0) forced six turnovers a little more than three minutes into the game, and they led 8-2 with Gabrielson scoring five. The turnovers continued to mount for Midd-West (14 in the quarter, nine of them steals), but a 4-for-8 clip from the field kept the margin within 13-8. Nine more turnovers in the second quarter fueled Selinsgrove’s 21-10 run and led to a 36-18 margin at the half.
“Last Monday, when we went into Benton, we set goals from the game at Lewisburg: Take care of the basketball — and we did it — run the offense, and get some good shots,” said Wagner, who is also in her second season. “So that was the pre-game talk again tonight: Take care of the basketball, which, clearly, we did not do a good job of. We took a step backwards.”
Kolak, however, admitted to being disappointed Selinsgrove allowed 18 first-half points. The Seals understood because they limited Midd-West to four points in the third quarter on 1-of-14 shooting.
“They know I’m a defensive-minded coach,” said Kolak. “We had to change that mindset, that it’s not just an offensive game.”
The Mustangs (1-2 overall, 0-2 HAC-I) committed just 11 second-half turnovers, and they moved the ball well to get shots that didn’t fall at a rate to stave off the mercy rule. Rylee Shawver scored seven of her team-high 10 points in the second half. Sage Phillips added six points and three rebounds off the bench.
“We’ve been stressing that at practice — moving the ball well — but we didn’t do that, especially in the first half,” said Wagner, a West Snyder alum. “We’ve got to keep moving forward. We’re taking baby steps.”
The Seals host Jersey Shore (1-4) on Thursday, then travel to defending District 4 Class 2A champion Mount Carmel for the biggest early test of a long-awaited season Saturday.
“We’re really pushing our defense this year,” said Diehl. “I mean, we don’t want them to score — at all. We want to be able to shut teams down.”
SELINSGROVE 60, MIDD-WEST 32
Selinsgrove (1-0, 1-0) 60
Lexy Gabrielson 6 2-4 16, Alyssa Latsha 0 1-2 1, Avery DeFazio 2 2-2 6, Lizzy Diehl 2 0-0 4, Cierra Adams 2 4-8 8, Emily Davis 2 0-0 4, Veronica Stanford 3 0-1 9, Haylee Nava 2 2-2 7, Lydia Geipel 1 0-0 2, McKenna Parker 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 11-19 60.
3-point goals: Stanford 3, Gabrielson 2, Nava, Parker.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor.
Midd-West (1-2, 0-2) 32
Rylee Shawver 3 3-8 10, Chloe Sauer 0 3-8 3, Bella Fave 1 0-0 2, Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Snyder 1 0-1 2, Makenna Dietz 0 2-3 2, Leah Ferster 1 1-3 3, Sage Phillips 2 2-2 6. Totals 9 11-25 30.
3-point goals: Shawver.
Did not score: Carmyn Markley, Sarah Shupp.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove`15`21`18`6 — 60
Midd-West`8`10`4`10 — 32