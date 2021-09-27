MIDDLEBURG — Terri Reichard isn't reinventing the wheel when she talks about numbers advantages, and the occasional breakaway being key to Line Mountain's offense.
The senior forward is, however, describing an exciting style of play for the Eagles, who have long succeeded with suffocating defense and an opportunistic attack.
Reichard scored two first-half goals Monday as Line Mountain took the fight to Midd-West, and walked out of Sports Boosters Athletic Park with a 5-1 nonleague win.
The aggressive Eagles pressured the Mustangs from the start and scored just more than four minutes into the matchup of District 4 Class A contenders. They led 4-0 midway through the second quarter with a relentless midfield group feeding the forwards, generating penalty corners and shots.
"We come into every game hungry ... and our forwards try to get each other hype. We really encourage each other," said Reichard. "We haven't had luck our past couple games, so we were all just so hungry up in the front."
Line Mountain (2-5) tallied only one goal in its last three games, but two of them were 1-0 losses to district powers Selinsgrove and Wyoming Area (District 2). The Eagles most recent game was a 1-0 win over Tri-Valley League rival Susquenita.
On Monday, they turned Reichard loose, along with fellow seniors Teague Hoffman and Laney Yeager, and knocked the host Mustangs on their heels.
Line Mountain earned four corners in four minutes' time, and scored on the last of them with Alana Martz sweeping in the ball from the middle of the circle.
"The speed definitely is an advantage up front, and we have a great midfield right now which is able to set them up to take advantage of those opportunities," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler. "Our midfield — Ainsley Derck, Taylor Rothermel and Alana Martz — they've really stepped up and worked hard in terms of transitioning from defense to offense, which is crucial for us because we focus on the good defense."
Line Mountain scored on the last of its seven first-quarter corners, going up 2-0 with 1:44 on the clock. Derck played the insert back to Hoffman on the right baseline for a crossing pass to Reichard in front.
Midd-West (4-2-1), which was No. 4 in the district power rankings, four places ahead of the Eagles, was limited to one first-quarter shot.
"Our first half, we were playing individually and not as a team; we did not communicate," said Mustangs coach Jodie Sheaffer. "I think with them going up on us, we started to break down even more. Instead of picking each other up and working as a team, we split up and played individually and that made us play worse.
"They get a goal? You come back and play harder. We didn't do that at all in the first half."
The Eagles scored second-quarter goals 14 seconds apart to take command. Derck again handled a Hoffman insert at the top-right of the circle, and slid the ball slightly left to Rothermel. Her pinpoint pass found Yeager at the left post for the senior's team-leading fourth goal. On the ensuing restart, Line Mountain gained control and sent the ball ahead to Reichard for a breakaway and a 4-0 lead.
Reichard was often ahead of the play and occasionally alone in the circle, forcing the Mustangs to cover her and create 2-on-1 situations with Hoffman and Yeager on the wing.
"There's always somebody back up on me if I'm ever, like, cherry-picking like that, but I put a lot of trust in my teammates," said Reichard, who matched Yeager with her fourth goal. "I know they can get the ball up to me, and I always want to be there for them, just so they have that other option. I don't want to be left behind because there's a lot of opportunities up there."
Midd-West defended the Eagles better in the second half, with midfielder Sarah Shupp helping backs Carmyn Markley and Lorna Oldt. Shupp had a strong series of flies against Line Mountain corners in the third quarter, and she set up the Mustangs' lone goal.
Shupp sent the ball ahead to Marlo Spriggle at the start of the fourth quarter. A sharp pass to middle of the circle found Davannah Dunn, who swept the ball from a knee for her team-best sixth goal of the season.
Eagles senior Johna Rebuck capped the scoring with 6:31 to play when she collected her own shot off Paris Seibel's pads and pushed in the rebound.
"We came out the second half and did a little better. Second half, a 1-1 tie, I'll take it," said Sheaffer. "I tip my hat, definitely, to a good (Line Mountain) team. Now my team knows what they have to do to face a team in playoffs, because that's a playoff team."
LINE MOUNTAIN 5, MIDD-WEST 1
First quarter
LM-Alana Martz, 10:57; LM-Terri Reichard (Teague Hoffman), 1:44.
Second quarter
LM-Laney Yeager (Taylor Rothermel), 8:35; LM-Reichard, 8:21.
Fourth quarter
MW-Davannah Dunn (Marlo Spriggle, Sarah Shupp), 14:16; LM-Johna Rebuck, 6:31.
Shots: LM 11-4. Corners: LM 15-8. Saves: Line Mountain 3 (Taylor Deiter); Midd-West 6 (Paris Seibel 5, Aleah Feltman 1).