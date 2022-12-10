The Associated Press
HOUSTON — No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double figures early in the second half.
The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season.
Alabama rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday, becoming just the second men’s team to beat two top-ranked teams in the same season.
Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 12 points and Mark Sears scored 11 points, including nine in the second half for the Crimson Tide (8-1). Alabama shot 50% from the field in the second half and 41% for the game. The Tide went 20-of-32 on free throws, including 15-of-21 in the second half.
No. 2 Texas 88, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 43
AUSTIN, Texas — Christian Bishop scored 16 points and No. 2 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while coasting to a win. Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored 13 points for Texas mostly on dunks. Brock Cunningham scored a career-high 13 on 5-of-5 shooting. Texas’ top three scorers were 18-of-22 shooting. The Longhorns also turned up the pressure defensively and scored 24 points off 22 Pine Bluff turnovers. Chris Greene scored 14 points to lead Pine Bluff.
No. 4 Purdue 65, Nebraska 62, OT
LINCOLN, Neb. — Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give No. 4 Purdue a victory over Nebraska. The Boilermakers have won two straight to open conference play for the first time since 2017-18 and are 10-0 overall. Zach Edey had 11 points and 17 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. His quiet afternoon offensively allowed the Cornhuskers to keep things close throughout. Keisei Tominaga had 12 of his 19 points after halftime for Nebraska. He forced overtime with his 3-pointer with nine seconds left.
No. 5 UConn 114, LIU 61
STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Donovan Clingan had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn. Clingan was one of five players for the undefeated Huskies who scored in double digits. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins had a team-high 22 points.
UConn scored the most it had since beating Morehead State 129-61 during the 2005-06 season. Jacob Johnson scored 19 points for the Sharks and R.J. Greene added 17.
No. 6 Kansas 95, Missouri 67
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jalen Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, KJ Adams scored a career-high 19 and sixth-ranked Kansas routed Missouri in the Jayhawks’ first visit to their old Big 12 rival in more than a decade.
Kevin McCullar Jr. had 21 points and Gradey Dick added 16 for Kansas. The Jayhawks beat the Tigers last year in Lawrence but were making their first trip to Columbia since Feb. 4, 2012, the year Missouri departed for the SEC. D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor scored 15 apiece to lead the Tigers, who had been one of 10 remaining unbeatens in Division I men’s basketball at the start of the day.
Noah Carter finished with 12 points and DeAndre Gholston had 11.
No. 9 Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78
TULSA, Okla. — Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ win over Oklahoma. Arkansas improved to 9-1 on the season.
The Razorbacks led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half. Oklahoma had just three players in double figures, with Grant Sherfield leading the way with 23 points, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. Jordan Walsh added 12 points for the Razorbacks and Mahki Mitchell had 10.
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75
LAS VEGAS — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half.
Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits. Oumar Ballo had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson scored 16 and Kerr Kriisa finished with 14.
Memphis 82, No. 11 Auburn 73
ATLANTA — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis ended 11th-ranked Auburn’s season-opening eight-game win streak. Davis’ jumper beat the shot clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with 11:18 remaining, and Memphis (8-2) was never threatened again.
The closest Auburn (8-1) got was an eight-point deficit on K.D. Johnson’s free throws with 3:04 left in the game. Wendell Green Jr. and Johnson each finished with 14 points and Chris Moore had 12 for Auburn (8-1), which began the day as one of 10 unbeaten teams left in the nation.
No. 15 Duke 82, UM-Eastern Shore 55
DURHAM, N.C. — Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead each scored 15 points and No. 15 Duke rolled while using an all-freshman starting lineup for the first time in program history.
Kyle Filipowski added 14 points as Duke (10-2) won its fourth game in a row. It wasn’t perfect for Duke, which committed a season-high 19 turnovers, but the Blue Devils capped their nonconference schedule with a comfortable result. Troy Hupstead had 12 points, Zion Styles posted 11 points and Da’Shawn Phillip had 10 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (3-7), which lost its third game in a row.
No. 16 Kentucky 69, Yale 59
LEXINGTON — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Kentucky to over Yale. The Wildcats pushed their winning streak to four games in a tougher-than-expected contest against the Bulldogs from the Ivy League.
Yale opened the second half with an 8-0 run to tie the score at 33 before Tshiebwe scored 12 straight to help the Wildcats regain control. Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves had 10 points each for Kentucky. Jack Malloy led Yale with 14 points, followed by EJ Jarvis with 12 and August Mahoney with 10.
No. 19 UCLA 87, Denver 64
LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run.
The Bruins improved to 8-2 overall with their fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for UCLA. Denver was led by Touko Tainamo with 16 points. The Pioneers fell to 8-3. The Bruins also had a 10-0 run later in the second half, in which Clark and freshman Adem Bona did all the scoring.
St. Marys 68, No. 22 San Diego State 61
PHOENIX — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Mary’s knocked off No. 22 San Diego State in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Two of the nation’s best defensive teams got offensive early at the home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.
The Gaels tightened up to take a nine-point second-half lead. Then the Aztecs took their turn clamping down to pull within 59-56, but Saint Mary’s quickly pushed the lead back to seven.
Saint Mary’s hit 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to knock off the Aztecs a week after playing a close game again top-ranked Houston.