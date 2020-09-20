SELINSGROVE — Jess Alba scored three goals, including the lone tally in Selinsgrove’s win over Bloomsburg, as the Seals swept both games in their annual TurfFest Tournament.
Alba scored goals 11 minutes apart in the second half to power Selinsgrove to a 3-0 win over Mifflinburg. She then converted with a Marley Showers assist at the 6:04 mark of the third quarter in the 1-0 win over Bloomsburg. Alba has six goals in five games for the unbeaten Seals.
Bloomsburg finished 1-1 in the tournament with a 7-0 win over Mifflinburg.
TURFFEST TOURNAMENT
At Selinsgrove H.S.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 0
Second quarter
S-Alli Bucher, 7:41.
Fourth quarter
S-Jess Alba (Liv Reichley), 13:18; S-Alba (Hannah Smullen, Hannah Day), 2:20.
Shots: S 12-3. Corners: S 11-5. Saves: Mifflinburg 9 (Jaden Keister); Selinsgrove 3 (Riley Batdorf).
JV score: Selinsgrove 1, Mifflinburg 0 (shootout).
Selinsgrove 1, Bloomsburg 0
Third quarter
S-Alba (Marley Showers), 6:04.
Shots: S 17-13. Corners: B 13-9. Saves: Bloomsburg 15 (Nadja Hartmann); Selinsgrove 12 (Batdorf).
JV score: Selinsgrove 1, Bloomsburg 0
Bloomsburg 7, Mifflinburg 0
n Warrior Run 2,
Milton 1 (OT)
TURBOTVILLE — Adele Hunter’s overtime goal lifted Warrior Run to a HAC crossover victory on Senior Day.
The game was scoreless until the final 7 minutes as Milton senior Larissa Shearer made 12 saves and Warrior Run freshman Hailey Carper had four stops.
Anita Shek converted with an assist from Kaitlin Mathias with 6:31 to play, but Warrior Run senior Kyia Brouse tied it five minutes later.
Warrior Run 2, Milton 1 (OT)
Fourth quarter
M-Anita Shek (Kaitlin Mathias), 6:31; WR-Kyia Brouse, 1:26.
Overtime
WR-Adele Hunter, 8:38.
Shots: WR 14-5. Corners: WR 20-8. Saves: Milton 12 (Larissa Shearer); Warrior Run 4 (Hailey Carper).
JV score: Warrior Run 3-1. Goal scorers: WR, Rachel Buck 2, Charly Dugan; M, Angela Lopez.