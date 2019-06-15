DANVILLE — It might have taken a little longer than he would have liked, but Danville American Legion manager Harold Albertson got the 700th win of his career on Friday night with a 7-5 victory over Line Mountain.
Danville had lost three games in a row while trying to get the milestone victory for Albertson.
Alex Robenolt went 5 2/3 innings for the victory for Danville (2-4) without allowing an earned run to pick up the victory.
Line Mountain took an early 2-0 lead on RBI doubles by Butch Sheaffer and Colton Swartz. Danvile answered back with three in the bottom of the first on two Line Mountain errors and Brycen Heimbach’s RBI single.
A Tyler Albertson RBI single in the in the third made it 3-2, before three straight doubles — Ethan Rowe, Robenoltz, and Eric Sees — made it 6-2 in the fourth.
The first five hitters for Line Mountain reached in the seventh to cut the Danville lead to 7-5, before C.J. Outt retired the No. 9 hitter to end the game and pick up the save.
n Lewisburg 5, Mifflinburg 1
LEWISBURG — Jack Landis tossed a four-hitter, and five different Lewisburg players knocked in runs as Lewisburg improved to 4-1 on the season.
Landis struck out five and walked one in the complete-game victory, allowing just Garrett Becker’s RBI single in the sixth inning.
Lewisburg built a 3-0 lead on Josh Heath’s RBI single and Colt Kline’s RBI walk in the first along with Kaiden Wagner’s RBI groundout to score Kline, who doubled, in the fourth inning.
Aaron Hoover added an RBI single and Aaron Strosser a sacrifice fly in the sixth for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 5, Mifflinburg 1
Mifflinburg 000 001 0 — 1-4-2
Lewisburg 200 102 x — 5-8-0
Anthony Bennage, Allen Stamm (6) and Josh Foster. Jack Landis and Kadyn Magyar.
WP: Landis; LP: Bennage.
Mifflinburg: Eric Zimmerman 1-for-3, double; Garrett Becker 2-for-2, RBI.
Lewisburg: Aaron Hoover 2-for-3, run, RBI; Colt Kline 2-for-2, double, 2 runs.
n Hughesville 1,
Sunbury/Northumberland 0
HUGHESVILLE — Mike Hill’s safety squeeze in the fifth inning provided the only run in Hughesville victory.
Devin Swank struck out 11 with four walks and took a no-hitter into the sixth before Wyatt Faust’s single broke it up.
Sunbury/Northumberland had runners on first and second in the top of the seventh before Chance Webb got a game-ending strikeout.
Hughesville improves to 2-3.
Hughesville 1,
Sunbury/Northumberland 0
Sunbury/Norry 000 000 0 — 0-1-0
Hughesville 000 010 0 — 1-3-1
Jack Luden and Kurtis Raker. Devin Swank, Donovan Diehl (7), Chance Webb (7) and Chase Bremigen.
WP: Swank; LP: Luden; S: Webb.