SUNBURY — Lewisburg coach John Vaji had the same reaction Friday night that Shamokin's Chris Zimmerman did the previous night after a loss to Loyalsock.
Both veteran coaches felt their teams did a good job defending Lancers star Saraj Ali.
"He's super-talented. I thought Joey (Martin) did a great job on him," Vaji said a night after Zimmerman said almost the exact same thing about his Indians' squad.
Ali's performance Friday — 35 points and 17 rebounds — helped Loyalsock pull away from the Green Dragons for a 63-50 victory at Shikellamy High School to claim the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament title. He finished with two-game tournament with 72 points, 32 rebounds and 10 assists.
"He's able to finish around the hoop because he jumps so quickly. We could have two guys on him when he got the ball (in the post), but if we can't jump with him, there is not much we can do," Vaji said. "He's just going to rise above us."
Both teams turn to their respective district playoff brackets next week. The Green Dragons (19-5) will be the top seed in District 4 Class 4A, and will tentatively host Jersey Shore at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
"We really battled them, but we have to get back at it for next Friday. This will give us fuel for the playoffs," said Lewisburg point guard Cam Michaels, who finished the game with six assists and four steals. "It humbled us a little bit."
The Lancers (20-4) begin defense of their state title on Thursday at home against either Mount Carmel and South Williamsport in Class 3A. District 4 is set to release the district brackets Sunday.
Friday's game was played at a frenetic pace at times, but the Green Dragons were able to handle Loyalsock's early pressure. The Lancers never built larger than a five-point lead in the first half, and each time Lewisburg had an answer to tie the game or take the lead. Michaels had all six of his assists in the first half, and the Green Dragons knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter to take a 26-23 lead at the break.
Lewisburg led by as many as six in the third quarter, but the Lancers' pressure began to take a toll on the Green Dragons' legs. Michaels, Martin and Jacob Hernandez played all 32 minutes.
"They switched to more of a man-to-man pressure (in the second half), and that caused us some issues," Vaji said. "At times, they had Saraj on Cam, and that is almost a 10-inch difference (in height). The length affected Cam on his penetration and making some of the passes that he made in the first half.
"I'm just really proud of how hard we played. Jake, Joey and Cam played all 32 minutes. We talked about their pressure in our shoot-around, but we really didn't a get chance simulate it with the quick turnaround."
Hernandez's putback halfway through the third quarter gave Lewisburg a 36-31 lead, but Ali picked up three assists on 3-pointers — one each by Nate Bauman, Brenden Clark and Gage Patterson — to spark a 17-2 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters. When Jaiden Ross hit back-to-back baskets to open the fourth quarter, it gave the Lancers a 48-38 advantage.
Lewisburg cut the lead to seven once afterwards with 5:23 left in the game, but pulled no closer.
Hernandez had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lewisburg. Martin finished with nine points, while Michaels and Henry Harrison each had eight.
Ross was the only other Lancers player in double figures with 13 points.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
BOYS TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
at Lockcuff Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
LOYALSOCK 63, LEWISBURG 50
Lewisburg (19-5) 50
Khshaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 7 2-2 14; Joey Martin 3 0-0 9; Cam Michaels 4 0-2 8; Forrest Zelechoski 3 1-2 7; Henry Harrison 3 0-1 8. Totals 21 3-7 50.
3-point goals: Martin 3, Harrison 2.
Did not score: Jack Blough.
Loyalsock (20-4) 63
Jaiden Ross 6 1-3 13; Gage Patterson 1 0-0 3; Saraj Ali 13 8-9 35; Brenden Clark 2 0-0 5; Nate Bauman 2 0-0 6; Tyler Gee 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 10-14 63.
3-point goals: Bauman 2, Patterson, Ali, Clark.
Did not score: Jaylen Andrews, Braydon Miller.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;11;15;12;12 — 50
Loyalsock;14;9;19;19 — 63