SUNBURY — Chris Zimmerman wasn't the kind of player that believed in moral victories, and he certainly doesn't as the coach of the Shamokin boys basketball team.
So the Indians coach felt his team let one slip away in the semifinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night at Shikellamy High School.
"Loyalsock is a good team, but I think we're a pretty good team, too," Zimmerman said. "I think we had all the opportunities in the world to beat them today. I really feel like we let one slip out of our hands there."
Leading by two points with 2:50 left in the game, the Lancers outscored Shamokin by 10, helped by Saraj Ali's 10 points and two assists in that span as the Lancers knocked off the Indians, 68-61, at Lockcuff Gymnasium.
"We knew Loyalsock was a great team, and with Saraj back (the Lancers standout was out the lineup for the last 10 days) that makes them better," Shamokin point guard Cam Annis said. "It's only going to help us later in the season."
The Indians (15-8) will tentatively host Montoursville next Friday in the first round of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs. The Lancers (19-4) will face Lewisburg (19-4) in the HAC Tournament championship game tonight at 7:30 p.m. back at Shikellamy High School.
The late Loyalsock run capped a furious fourth quarter that saw the Lancers take a 44-41 lead on an Ali bucket with 5:55 left in the game. The Lancers' senior forward was whistled for a technical foul, and the Indians went on an 11-3 run. Freshman Cam Lichty knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:40 left in the game to give Shamokin a 52-47 lead.
Ali hit one foul shot, and the Lancers grabbed an offensive rebound on the miss. Ali then found Gage Patterson for a 3-pointer cut the Shamokin lead to 51-50. After a Shamokin foul shot pushed the lead back to two, Ali was unstoppable over the final two minutes of the game.
"I know he scored 37, but I didn't think our defense was bad on him. I thought we had him in some difficult spots," Zimmerman said. "But he's a pretty good player. He's got some length and athleticism. He made some tough shots."
Ali, who scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter, finished with 37 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Lancers.
"They played a couple of games without me, and that forced everyone to step it up a notch," Ali said. "We needed to do what we did when I wasn't here, because we all have to come together to get this win."
It's the kind of contest that can only help the Indians, which have mix of veterans along with three freshman playing big roles for Shamokin.
"It's tough (to lose), but it's the kind of game that can only help us in the playoffs," Annis said.
Colin Seedor and Joey Tarr each had 12 points to lead a balanced Shamokin attack. Freshman Jenssyn Shuey chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Cayan Mieckie and Joe Hile each had nine points.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
TOURNAMENT
at Lockcuff Gymnasium, Sunbury
LOYALSOCK 68, SHAMOKIN 61
Shamokin (15-8) 61
Cayan Mieckie 3 3-5 9; Joe Hile 4 0-0 9; Cam Annis 2 1-2 6; Colin Seedor 3 3-3 12; Jenssyn Shuey 5 0-0 10; Joey Tarr 3 4-4 12; Case Lichty 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 11-14 61.
3-point goals: Seedor 3, Tarr 2, Hile, Annis, Lichty.
Did not score: Rylan Price, Jason Leiby.
Loyalsock (19-4) 68
Jaylen Andrews 1 0-0 3; Jaiden Ross 4 0-0 9; Gage Patterson 1 1-2 4; Saraj Ali 14 9-16 37; Brenden Clark 3 4-9 12; Nate Bauman 0 1-4 1; Tyler Gee 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 16-31 68.
3-point goals: Clark 2, Andrews, Ross, Patterson.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;8;15;18;20 — 61
Loyalsock;10;17;12;29 — 68