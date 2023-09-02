STATE COLLEGE — In his first career start, Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar was as advertised.
Allar, one of the nation's top recruits two years ago, went 21-of-29 for 325 yards and three touchdowns as No. 7 Penn State got past West Virginia 38-15 Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.
In front of the fourth-largest crowd in stadium history — 110,747 — the Nittany Lions (1-0) flowed freely offensively to the tune of 478 total yards and 27 first downs against the Mountaineers (0-1) in the first matchup of long-time rivals since 1992.
Junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught four passes for a team-high 123 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison Wallace III reeled in a team-best seven catches for 72 yards while Malik McClain added four grabs of his own for 58 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown from Allar with 7:32 left in the game to put it on ice.
Allar hit nine different receivers.
With the win, Penn State improved to 54-10 all-time in season openers at Beaver Stadium and won for the 20th time in its last 22 home openers.
The Nittany Lions looked poised to push their lead to two scores just before the half but the Mountaineers stalled the drive by forcing three straight incompletions from Allar to set up a 34-yard field goal for redshirt sophomore Sander Sahaydak.
Sahaydak pushed the kick wide right and the Mountaineers took a knee to end the first half with the Nittany Lions leading 14-7 on the strength of a long TD pass from Allar and a short scoring run from Nicholas Singleton.
Penn State tallied 277 yards of total offense with 15 first downs in the first half. Defensively, the Nittany Lions held the Mountaineers to 136 yards of total offense and eight first downs in the first 30 minutes.
Allar, who was announced as the starter prior to kickoff, started the game red hot — connecting on 11 of his first 12 passes. For the half, Allar was 13-for-18 for 214 yards including a 72-yard strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the opening drive of the game to make it 7-0
The Mountaineers tied the game at 7 with a 1-yard touchdown run from CJ Donaldson with 14:14 left in the second quarter. Five minutes later, the Nittany Lions jumped ahead on a 2-yard plunge into the end zone by Singelton.
The Nittany Lions had a chance to put points on the board with 2:05 left in the half, but Sahaydak missed wide right to turn the ball over on downs.
No. 7 PENN STATE 38, WEST VIRGINIA 15
West Virginia 0 7 0 8 — 15
Penn St. 7 7 7 17 — 38
First quarter
PSU-Lambert-Smith 72 pass from Allar (Sahaydak kick), 10:13.
Second quarter
WVU-Donaldson 1 run (Hayes kick), 14:14.
PSU-Singleton 2 run (Sahaydak kick), 9:10.
Third quarter
PSU-Lambert-Smith 12 pass from Allar (Felkins kick), 8:36.
Fourth quarter
PSU-FG Felkins 25, 14:57.
PSU-McClain 25 pass from Allar (Felkins kick), 7:28.
WVU-Greene 1 run (Donaldson pass from Greene), 3:07.
PSU-Pribula 5 run (Felkins kick), :06.
TEAM STATS
WVU;PSU
First downs;17;26
Total Net Yards;310;478
Rushes-yards;40-148;35-146
Passing;162;332
Punt Returns;1-4;1-2
Kickoff Returns;1-20;1-19
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;16-27-0;22-30-0
Sacked-Yards;Lost 3-17;1-6
Punts;4-42.0;2-37.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-55;1-5
Time of Possession;31:55;28:05
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-West Virginia: Donaldson 18-81; Greene 15-71; Anderson 5-9; (Team) 1-(-2); Marchiol 1-(-11). Penn State: Singleton 13-70; Allen 10-51; Pribula 3-18; Potts 5-6; Allar 4-1.
PASSING-West Virginia: Greene 16-27-0-162. Penn State: Allar 21-29-0-325; Pribula 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING-West Virginia: Carter 6-90; Taylor 2-31; Anderson 2-15; Ray 2-7; Aaron 1-8; Fox 1-7; Donaldson 1-3; Davis 1-1. Penn State: Lambert-Smith 4-123; H.Wallace 7-72; McClain 4-58; Clifford 2-25; Cephas 1-22; Allen 1-15; Warren 1-9; Meiga 1-7; Singleton 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Penn State: Sahaydak 38, 34.