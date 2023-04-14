TURBOTVILLE — Stone Allison turned a 3-0 count into a three-run homer during the course of nine pitches Friday, and the Warrior Run sophomore may also have changed the course of Warrior Run baseball.
Allison's fifth-inning shot brought the Defenders all the way back from a game-long deficit that Lewisburg twice bumped to as many as four. An inning later, they gave Griffen Harrington a lead to protect, and the freshman closed out a 10-7 win over the Green Dragons in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
"It was a real big deal," said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. "Lewisburg's a good team — they've had some big wins — and we knew we were going to be in for a battle. Really proud of how we responded to adversity, especially early, getting down three runs, and even when they took (a four-run) lead back.
"Very excited and very proud of the team effort."
It was Warrior Run's third consecutive win, the first time that's happened since 2017, which was also the program's last postseason appearance. At 4-2, the Defenders — who started five freshman and two sophomores Friday — have already won more games this season than they totaled from 2018-22.
"Every wins counts," said Allison. "We haven't made the playoffs here in so many years, and we're just looking to stay above that .500 mark and keep pushing forward to win every game."
Landon Polcyn, a freshman, matched Allison with three RBIs in the win. Another freshman, Cohen Zechman, provided insurance with a clutch two-out, two-run single in the sixth.
Lewisburg (4-4), which lost its second late-game lead in three days, scored three runs in each of the first and fifth innings. The Green Dragons left the bases loaded in both of those innings, part of the nine they stranded overall (five in scoring position).
Michael Casale's second-inning sacrifice fly put Lewisburg on top 4-0. Warrior Run broke through with three runs in the home third, sparked by consecutive doubles by Mason Sheesley and Gabe Engel (2-for-4) that ended a string of five outs. The first of five errors by the Green Dragons allowed the second run to score, and Polcyn lofted a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3.
In the fifth, Lewisburg's Ryan Metta-Rogan muscled a two-out hit to shallow right-center field that pushed across two runs. He later scored on Landen Wagner's sharp single through the left side that was misplayed in the outfield, and the Green Dragons led 7-3.
Warrior Run's game-changing rally in the home fifth began with a four-pitch walk to Harrington. Isaiah Betz and Polcyn followed with consecutive bullet singles to left, with Polcyn's chasing home Harrington. Allison then got ahead in the count 3-0 before Lewisburg reliever Nathaniel Gabel filled the count.
"Three-oh, I'm looking for my pitch," Allison said. "If it's there in my meat-zone I'm going to swing, obviously, but I'm just looking to get on base. We needed baserunners."
Allison, who drove long, loud outs to left and right field, respectively, in his first two at-bats, fouled off three straight pitches before driving Gabel's ninth offering on a line over the fence in left-center for the first home run at the Defenders' new field.
"As the at-bat went along, just confidence grows," said Derrick Zechman. "The approach we're trying to use is 'choke up, shorten up the swing,' and he just barreled it. It wasn't even like getting it all, but he had the barrel.
"Just a great job on his part. He'll remember that forever."
Allison may only remember putting his head down and running hard because he didn't think his game-tying, three-run homer was the best piece of the ball he got Friday.
"Throughout the game, I was crushing the ball — hitting it deep left, deep right — I just couldn't get anything down (safely)," he said. So I was just sprinting to first and hurried around (the bases).
"There's always that one play that kind of sets you over the other team, makes it your game and you take control. That gave us the confidence to keep pushing forward."
Harrington was sent to the bullpen to get loose almost as soon as Allison returned to the dugout. When Max Mitchell (2-for-2) led off the sixth with a double into the left-field corner, Derrick Zechman made the move to Harrington even though he risked the tall right-hander becoming ineligible to pitch either game today in Hughesville's Tri-Town Classic.
"We had a chance to win the game and we didn't want to look to tomorrow when we were playing today," he said, "especially against a quality team like Lewisburg."
Harrington walked the first batter he faced, but he got out of the jam with the help of a bang-bang, double-play across the diamond from third baseman Engel to Polcyn.
A one-out error in the home sixth cost Lewisburg the 7-all tie when Polcyn singled in the go-ahead run. The Defenders then filled the bases with a hit batsman and a walk before Cohen Zechman's two-run hit to center. Harrington closed it with a 1-2-3 seventh that included two strikeouts.
"We were so close early from getting the key hit," said Derrick Zechman. "But a couple things went our way late, including the big, two-out hit in the seventh. That was huge."
WARRIOR RUN 10, LEWISBURG 7
Lewisburg;310;030;0 — 7-6-5
Warrior Run;003;043;x — 10-9-3
Shea Girton, Nathaniel Gabel (4), Cohen Hoover (5) and Max Mitchell. Owen Reese, Mason Sheesley (2), Isaiah Betz (5), Griffen Harrington (6) and Aden Lewis.
WP: Harrington. LP: Hoover.
Lewisburg: Landen Wagner 1-for-3, run; Hoover 1-for-2, double, 2 runs; Mitchell 2-for-2, double; Michael Casale run, RBI; Jack Blough 1-for-4, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs.
Warrior Run: Mason Sheesley 1-for-5, double, run; Gabe Engel 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run, RBI; Harrington 2 runs; Betz 1-for-3, 2 runs; Landon Polcyn 2-for-3, run, 3 RBIs; Stone Allison 1-for-4, home run (5th, 2 on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Lewis 1-for-3, run; Cohen Zechman 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.