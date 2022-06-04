The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma got revenge on Big 12 rival Texas and pitcher Hailey Dolcini.
Jocelyn Alo homered and knocked in three runs to help No. 1 seed Oklahoma beat Texas 7-2 on Saturday at the Women’s College World Series.
Oklahoma opened the season with 38 wins before Dolcini shut the Sooners down in a 4-2 Texas victory April 16.
Alo set the tone Saturday with her two-run blast as the second batter of the game. The two-time reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year increased her Division I career-record home run total to 118.
Oklahoma State 2, Florida 0
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kelly Maxwell threw a three-hitter and struck out nine, and Oklahoma State defeated Florida to advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals.