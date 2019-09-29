The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run to break the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017, and the New York Mets beat the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Saturday night.
A 24-year-old who debuted on opening day, Alonso launched a 93 mph fastball on a 1-2 count from former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz just to the right of straightaway center field. The solo shot in the third boosted the lead to 3-0 and followed a two-run homer earlier in the inning by light-hitting backup catcher René Rivera.
As Alonso’s 415-foot drive landed in the seats, the Home Run Derby champion raised both arms in triumph while running to first base.
He heads into the final day of the regular season leading the majors in homers, four ahead of Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suárez. No rookie since 1900 has won an outright home run title in the big leagues.
Alonso has already set franchise records for homers, total bases (347) and extra-base hits (85). He has 120 RBIs and 102 runs, becoming the first Mets rookie to reach triple digits in both categories.
n Phillies 9, Marlins 3
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit one of three Philadelphia home runs, and Zach Eflin pitched 7 2/3 strong innings as the Phillies beat Miami.
Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco also went deep for Philadelphia, which evened its season record against the Marlins at 9-9. The Phillies (81-80) will need to complete a three-game series sweep in Sunday’s season finale to clinch their first winning record since going 102-60 in 2011.
Philadelphia tied a club record for homers in a month with 44.
Eflin (10-13) gave up three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Neil Walker homered for Miami.
Harper was drilled in the back by reliever Jose Quijada in the fourth inning. He bent over at the waist, clearly in pain, while being attended to by Philadelphia’s trainer. He stayed in the game and gingerly jogged to first.
Harper’s payback came in his next at-bat in the sixth, when he launched a 92 mph fastball from Wei-Yin Chen over the wall in left for his 35th homer.
n Cubs 8, Cardinals 6
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’s push for a division title will go down to the final day of the regular season following a loss to Chicago.
Adam Wainwright (14-10) allowed four homers for the first time in his career, but the Cardinals maintained a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the NL Central lead when the Brewers lost. If the teams are tied after today’s regular season finales, they will play a tiebreaking Game 163 in St. Louis on Monday.
Yadier Molina shouted at Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels after being grazed by a fastball in the second inning, sparking a benches-clearing fracas. No punches were thrown, but Chicago landed some haymakers anyway — two homers from Ian Happ and one each from Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini assured the Cubs their first series win at Busch Stadium this season.
n Rockies 3, Brewers 2, 10 innings
DENVER — Milwaukee closer Josh Hader gave up a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Brewers lost to Colorado, preventing them from catching St. Louis atop the NL Central.
With a chance to tie for the division lead, Hader quickly retired the first two batters in the ninth. But rookie Sam Hilliard then stepped up as a pinch-hitter and launched an opposite-field drive to left field that made it 2-all.
Trevor Story led off the Colorado 10th with his 35th home run, connecting against Matt Albers (8-6).
n Dodgers 2, Giants 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings, and Los Angeles posted its 105th win to match the highest total in franchise history.
The NL West champions won their sixth straight and tied the win mark of the 1953 “Boys of Summer” team based in Brooklyn that included Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider and other Hall of Famers.
The Dodgers began the day one game behind Houston for the best record in baseball and one game ahead of the Yankees. Los Angeles will begin the Division Series next Thursday at home against the NL wild-card winner.
Ryu (14-5) allowed five hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. He also hit an RBI single. Kenta Maeda pitched the eighth. Kenley Jansen struck out three for his 33rd save.
Max Muncy hit his 35th homer in the sixth off rookie Logan Webb (2-3), who allowed two runs on six hits in six innings, struck out five and walked one.
n Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5
PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit his first career grand slam, and added a solo shot to lead Arizona over San Diego.
Walker continued a breakout season with his 28th and 29th homers. The 28-year-old came into the year with 88 career at-bats over four seasons, and has found a home in the middle of the Diamondbacks’ lineup.
The Padres lost for the 14th time in 16 games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rangers 9, Yankees 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Luis Severino was a bit erratic in his third and final start of the regular season, with four walks and a throwing error over three innings, and AL East-champion New York lost to Texas.
Rougned Odor had a career-high six RBIs for the Rangers, including his 30th homer that was a grand slam in the sixth to make it 8-1. Odor raised his batting average from .202 to .204, still the lowest among the 136 major league qualifiers.
Severino will go into the playoffs having pitched only 12 innings for the Yankees this season after recovering from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training. A 19-game winner in 2018, he struck out four while throwing 72 pitches against 14 Texas batters.
n Blue Jays 4, Rays 1
TORONTO — Tampa Bay managed just three hits and lost to Toronto, damaging the Rays’ chances of hosting the AL Wild Card Game.
Matt Duffy homered in the seventh inning for Tampa Bay. Duffy finished with two hits, and Tommy Pham singled for the team’s other hit.
The Rays, who clinched a postseason berth Friday when they beat Toronto and Washington beat Cleveland, began the day tied with Oakland in the wild-card race.
Oakland visited Seattle on Saturday night. Tampa Bay could still host the wild-card game if the Athletics lose their final two and the Rays beat the Blue Jays today.
n Orioles 9, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Renato Núñez homered in his second straight game, and was one of four Baltimore players to go deep in a win over Boston.
DJ Stewart, Richie Martin and Trey Mancini also homered for Baltimore, which won its 54th game of the season and has a chance to close out a dismal year with a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champion Red Sox.
John Means (12-11) pitched five solid innings for the Orioles, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out five.
n Twins 4, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Minnesota lost third baseman Luis Arraez to an apparent right leg injury in the seventh inning of a win over Kansas City.
Arraez collided with first baseman Willians Astudillo while chasing Hunter Dozier’s pop fly at the mound. Astudillo caught the ball and Arraez grabbed the back of his right leg as he tumbled to the ground. Arraez had to be carted off the field.
Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth for Minnesota, which has won six in a row and eight of nine overall.
n White Sox 7, Tigers 1
nTigers 4, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter John Hicks connected for a three-run homer in the ninth inning, and Detroit beat Chicago for a doubleheader split.
Detroit was down 2-1 when Ronny Rodriguez reached on an error on shortstop Tim Anderson leading off the ninth. One out later, Travis Demeritte singled to put runners on the corners.
Hicks, batting for catcher Jake Rogers, then drove a 1-2 pitch from Alex Colomé (4-5) deep to left for his 13th homer.
Before Saturday, Colomé had been 17 for 17 in converting save opportunities at home.
In the first game, Reynaldo López tossed five-hit ball into the ninth inning to lead Chicago to a victory.
INTERLEAGUE
n Nationals 10, Indians 7
WASHINGTON — Washington assured themselves of hosting the NL wild-card game by holding on to beat already-eliminated Cleveland with the help of a grand slam in a nine-run second inning from Gerardo Parra.
Nationals Park will be the site of a win-or-go-home game Tuesday night between Washington, which will send three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the mound, and either the St. Louis Cardinals or Milwaukee Brewers. One of those clubs will be the NL Central champion; the other will be the league’s second wild-card entry.
Washington starter Patrick Corbin got hit around, giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings — on three homers. Daniel Hudson (3-0), the fifth of six Washington pitchers, struck out two in a perfect eighth.