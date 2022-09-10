MIFFLINBURG — Cohen Crawford scored two goals, both assisted by Jace Black, in the second half as Altoona knocks off Mifflinburg in non-conference action. Black scored the game's first goal for the Mountain Lions.
Collin Dreese scored the only goal for the Wildcats in the second half.
Altoona 4, Mifflinburg 1
First half
A-Jace Black, 25:10; A-Kaden Black, 11:14.
Second half
A-Cohen Crawford (J.Black), 24:56; M-Collin Dreese (Bryant Goff), 8:48; A-Crawford (J.Black), 0:40.
Shots: A 19-4. Corners: A 4-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 15 (Kanon Keister); Altoona 3 (Luke Mitchell).