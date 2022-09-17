SUNBURY — Altoona shutout the Braves in two of the three singles matches. Sabrina Doebler fell in the third game in both sets 6-3, 6-2.
The Mountain Lions swept both doubles games giving them the 5-0 match win.
Altoona 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Morgan Stevens (A) def. Allison Minnier, 6-0, 6-0; Bella Graham (A) def. Megan Strohecker, 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Caputo (A) def. Sabrina Doebler, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Katie Hovan & Courtney Irwin (A) def. Shannon Sprenkle & Maggie Johnson, 6-2, 6-2; Olivia McMinn & Kaylee Swain (A) def. Dairelis Torres & Erica Leitzel, 6-1, 6-0.