The Associated Press
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime Saturday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
Dylan Samberg’s clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards, deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev’s skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner — going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s head and glove.
Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit of a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback.
Eichel had two power-play goals and added an assist. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Keegan Kolesar also scored. Brossoit, who spent three seasons with the Jets, made 30 saves.
Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 43 shots.
Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Reilly scored at 19:15 of overtime to give Toronto a victory over Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the first-round NHL playoff series.
Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He had eight saves in the extra period, one on Lightning star Nikita Kucherov from point-blank range, to help give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Monday night at Amalie Arena.
Auston Matthews and Noel Acciari also scored for Toronto, which forced overtime when Ryan O’Reilly slipped a shot past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a minute left in regulation.
Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel scored for Tampa Bay, which took a 3-2 lead on rookie Darren Raddysh’s first career playoff goal in the second period.
Stamkos and Matthews were sent to the penalty box for fighting, as were Kucherov and O’Reilly.
Matthews and Acciari scored in the first period for Toronto. The Maple Leafs forced overtime when O’Reilly scored from in front after Vasilevskiy blocked William Nylander’s shot from left of the net.
Devils 2, Rangers 1, OT
NEW YORK — Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime, and New Jersey beat New York to cut its series deficit to 2-1.
Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. Akira Schmid got the start in goal in place of Vitek Vanecek and finished with 35 saves.
Chris Kreider scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots.
In the extra period, Bratt found Hamilton on the right side, and the defenseman skated into the right circle and beat Shesterkin on the glove side.
Game 4 is back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night and Game 5 will be in New Jersey on Thursday night.
Schmid made a left pad save on a shot by Braden Schneider about 1:40 into overtime. Shesterkin denied an attempt on the left side by Timo Meier two minutes later, and then the follow try on the rebound by Bratt. Schmid then gloved a shot by Vladimir Tarasenko six minutes into the extra period.
Bratt had a try from 10 feet away 8:14 into the third but his attempt was turned aside by Shesterkin to keep the score tied.
The Rangers got their fifth power play of the game with six minutes remaining when the Devils’ Ryan Graves was sent off for high-sticking. Artemi Panarin had chance to give the Rangers the lead but his shot from the left circle was wide left of the net 32 seconds into the advantage.