WASHINGTON, D.C. — Xander Rice scored 16 points to lead four Bucknell players in double figures, but the short-handed Bison struggled defensively and from the 3-point line in their regular-season finale Sunday.
Jamir Harris’ 24 points powered American University to an 81-68 victory at Bender Arena, the Eagles’ second win over Bucknell in as many days.
The Bison (4-6) again played without leading scorer John Meeks and reserve frontcourt players Andre Screen, Malachi Rhodes and Alex Timmerman due to COVID-19 protocols. They will be the No. 6 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and play at No. 3 Lafayette in the quarterfinal round at 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
In addition to Rice’s 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting, Andrew Funk tallied 13 points, Walter Ellis 12 and Paul Newman 11 for the Bison. Freshman Josh Adoh, in just his second collegiate appearance, scored the first five points of his career and also grabbed six rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.
Bucknell, however, hit just 5 of 23 shots from 3-point range (21 of 32 inside the arc). The Eagles went 11-for-27 from distance, including eight of their first 11 in the second half. American was 16-for-21 overall in the second half until missing its final four shots, shooting 55.4 percent for the game. Bucknell finished at 47.3 percent.
Harris, the Patriot League’s top 3-point shooter, hit five triples in the win. Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points, while Connor Nelson and Johnny O’Neil had 12 each for American. With their two wins over Bucknell, the Eagles (4-5) moved up to the No. 5 seed. They travel to No. 4 Army for a quarterfinal game Saturday.
Bucknell started well in both halves. The Bison attacked the basket in the early going, and Adoh’s 3-pointer on his first career shot gave the Bison a 7-for-10 start and a 16-11 lead. That would be their last points for the next six minutes, though, as seven straight misses led to a 12-0 American run. Two straight buckets by Beckton Jr. gave American the lead, and Matt Rogers finished the run with a layup.
Bucknell trailed 37-28 at halftime, but then surged to start the second half with consecutive buckets by Deuce Turner, Ellis and Rice to pull within 37-34. It was a three-point margin at 41-38 after Funk’s reverse layup, but then American got hot. The Eagles, who hit just 3 of 14 attempts from the arc in the first half, knocked down four in a stretch of just more than two minutes. O’Neil hit a pair, the second of which capped a decisive 16-3 run for a commanding 57-41 lead.
Bucknell and Lafayette will play in the Patriot League Tournament for the first time since 2015, when the Leopards upset the top-seeded Bison 80-74 in the semifinal round. The two teams squared off on the second weekend of this season, with the Leopards winning 83-60 at Sojka Pavilion and 87-76 at Kirby Sports Center.
AMERICAN U. 81, BUCKNELL 68
Bucknell (4-6) 68
Newman 5-7 1-3 11, Ellis 5-9 2-2 12, Funk 3-9 7-10 13, Rice 7-7 0-0 16, Turner 1-7 1-2 3, van der Heijden 2-6 0-0 6, Latimer 1-4 0-0 2, Adoh 2-6 0-2 5, Sechan 0-0 0-0 0, Delev 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 11-19 68.
American U. (4-5) 81
Alexander 4-6 0-0 8, Nelson 5-10 0-2 12, Beckton 4-7 4-4 13, Harris 9-13 1-1 24, Lubarsky 0-4 0-0 0, Smalls 3-6 0-0 6, O’Neil 4-6 1-2 12, Rogers 2-3 2-2 6, Donadio 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Gleaton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 8-11 81.
Halftime--American U. 37-28. 3-Point Goals--Bucknell 5-23 (Rice 2-2, van der Heijden 2-5, Adoh 1-2, Latimer 0-2, Turner 0-3, Ellis 0-4, Funk 0-5), American U. 11-27 (Harris 5-8, O’Neil 3-4, Nelson 2-6, Beckton 1-3, Rogers 0-1, Smalls 0-2, Lubarsky 0-3). Rebounds--Bucknell 25 (Newman 7), American U. 29 (Beckton, O’Neil, Rogers 6). Assists--Bucknell 7 (Ellis, Funk 2), American U. 20 (Harris, Smalls 4). Total Fouls--Bucknell 13, American U. 16.