WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bucknell shot only 16.7% from 3-point range, and American went on a big third-quarter run on its way to a 56-48 win over the Bison on Wednesday in Patriot League women’s basketball.
The game saw six lead changes and five ties. Five of the lead changes occurred early in the second half, but an 11-2 Eagles run in the third quarter gave them the lead for good.
The Bison (16-7, 7-5) carried a 27-23 lead into halftime.
It took American (14-7, 7-4) just more than two minutes to tie things up in the third quarter. The lead went back-and-forth for a bit, but the Bison blinked first. A Lauren Stack layup at the 6:07 mark in the third gave American a 33-32 edge, and Bucknell never led again. The Stack basket was the first of six unanswered points for the Eagles. Layups by Taylor O’Brien and Marly Walls were the only points Bucknell scored over the final 6:17 of the third as American ended the frame on a 12-4 run to lead 43-36 heading into the fourth.
American scored the first three points of the fourth quarter as well, as Bucknell’s deficit reached double-digits (46-36). Bucknell proceeded to go on a 6-0 run, with four points from O’Brien, to get back within four of tying. The miniature run saw O’Brien make two trips to the free-throw line, but she was only able to sink half of the attempts.
She made another trip to the free-throw line with 4:25 to play and made both this time to cut American’s lead to 48-46, but it was as close as Bucknell would get the rest of the way. Bucknell went just 4-of-16 (25%) from the field in the fourth quarter and committed three more turnovers.
Walls and O’Brien each scored 10 points to lead the way. Walls added five assists, three rebounds and a steal. O’Brien grabbed eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Collins finished the game with nine points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
The Bison were plagued by 18 turnovers and 20-of-57 (35.1%) shooting, while American shot 47.6 percent in the second half and outscored Bucknell 33-21 over the final two quarters. Bucknell held a 38-28 advantage on the glass, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 3-for-18 (16.7%) showing from beyond the arc after the team knocked down 50 percent of its threes in a win over Lafayette on Sunday.