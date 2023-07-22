Cassie Sumfest spent the better part of a recent month in Europe playing some of the most intense field hockey of her career.
So she welcomed the opportunity to visit Paris before returning stateside, if only to take her mind off the game.
Then again, perhaps the City of Light wasn’t the best destination for an Olympic hopeful to unplug.
“It was really cool to be there and see that they were already cleaning the whole city, basically — the big statues and things — to get ready for the Olympics,” she said. “They had a countdown clock near the Eiffel Tower, so it did kind of get you in the mindset of getting excited for it.”
Sumfest can fulfill a lifelong dream at the 2024 Summer Games if she earns one of the United States’ 16 tournament roster spots and (most importantly) the U.S. women qualify for the 12-team Olympic field. Neither is a given, however, which makes it difficult for the 2017 Lewisburg graduate to think about much else.
“My goal — and it always has been, I think, my whole life — has been to go to The Olympics,” she said. “So I think right now (my focus is) to get myself to be the best version of my field hockey career that I can be to be able to make that Pan Am roster and help the team qualify for The Olympics.”
The U.S. Women’s National Team split time between Great Britain and Belgium from mid-June through early July, playing eight games as part of the FIH Pro League. It was the second leg of league play, which began earlier in the year, and it was a difficult one for the Americans. They played two-game sets against four of the world’s top-six teams — No. 1 Netherlands, No. 4 Germany, No. 5 Belgium and No. 6 England — and finished 0-8. Lost in the glare of the United States’ second-half record was a trio of one-goal losses to Belgium, England and Netherlands.
“We’ve made a lot of really good strides. Compared to last year, we weren’t competing as much as we are competing this year,” Sumfest said. “I think seeing that progress in a small amount of time is really promising. I think moving forward it’s kind of something to look back on and see the progress from this past tour continuing on and seeing how much more we can improve in the next amount of months we have with each other.”
The Americans had a 2-0 second-half lead against top-ranked Netherlands on June 20 before falling, 3-2. They also had a fourth-quarter equalizer created by Sumfest and Ashley Sessa waved off in the league finale against host Belgium, an eventual 1-0 loss.
In the first leg of Pro League play in Australia and New Zealand from Feb. 17 through March 5, the Americans won three times, twice in shootouts, including a shocker over the second-ranked Aussies. Still, the USWNT’s overall record of 3-13 was a league-worst — as were its totals of 13 goals scored and 48 allowed — and the team was relegated from the Pro League. Then, earlier this week, New Zealand announced its plan to withdraw from the 2023-24 Pro League to focus on qualifying for the Olympics, and the U.S. team was reinstated.
“We are very lucky to be back in it, but I think it’s going to be important for us to not be complacent and keep in the back of our head that we were last place last time and we need to work forward to be better on the leaderboard,” Sumfest said. “If we were relegated completely, it would have meant that we just don’t have a season so we wouldn’t have a lot more internationally capped games. What’s beneficial about Pro League is it just gives more players more experience and exposes you to that high-performance environment and high-pressure situations.”
Sumfest has 33 international caps, more than 25 of her USWNT teammates, which is a plus ahead of roster selection for the Pan American Games, an Olympic qualifier in Santiago, Chile, that begins October 25. Her experience playing abroad, as well as her versatility on the field, are two solid selling points over and above her skill.
USWNT coach David Passmore, who was hired in October, played Sumfest at side midfielder in the Pro League, which was a new position for the 24-year-old. She played forward and center mid at Lewisburg, then left back, center back and center mid at North Carolina.
“I think it’s more looking long-term to see where everyone fits best with each other,” she said. “In sports like field hockey and soccer, where you kind of have set rosters, it’s pretty beneficial to have someone, say, if a midfielder got injured where we only have a roster of 16, being able to shuffle around. That’s kind of key because moving into our big tournament games, you can’t sub someone in off the roster.
“I think (Passmore has) been kind of playing around with who can play where to be able to have that back of mind.”
Sumfest said she prefers to play center mid or side mid because she feels most engaged and able to impact games on either side of the field.
“It definitely is hard sometimes to get adjusted (to a new position), but once I’m adjusted it’s fun to be able to switch up to a more defensive mindset or a more attacking mindset,” she said. “In any position on the field there’s always more work that can be done. I enjoy it, so I could see myself there, but I think just being able to play different position is kind of my strong suit.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say I need to focus on one certain aspect in that role instead of my overall game.”
Much of Sumfest’s time between now and early fall will be devoted to training with the national team in Charlotte ahead of the Pan Am Games. Roster selection typically takes place two or three weeks prior to an event so the core team has time to practice together. The winner of the Pan Am Games qualifies for the Olympics (No. 8 Argentina is favored). Six other teams will qualify through a pair of January tournaments in China and Spain.
“Our best bet would be Chile, for sure,” Sumfest said. “I definitely think we have a good chance. I think we competed generally pretty well against Argentina the last time we played them, and I think that we made a lot of improvements in that period of time in fitness and in hockey. I think having a couple more months together before we get to that competition is going to be great.
“I think that’s where these mini-tournaments throughout Pro League are going to end up really helping us. In tournament-style it’s hard to maintain that focus of making sure we’re staying present in it, so I think having these two paths and tours will help us be able to build momentum and stay focused in the competition.”