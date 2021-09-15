Is it too early to start talking District 4 football playoffs?
It’s never too early.
I’ve been waiting for the championship letter to post online or to hear from the district if we are going back to the previous playoffs with four in each of Class A, 3A and 4A along with eight teams in Class 2A.
I haven’t heard from anybody yet.
If it does revert back, it’s going to be interesting to see how they fill out the Class 2A bracket if they go with eight teams. Teams seven through 14 in Class 2A tournament have a combined 3-20 record.
That should make the presumed first-round trip to Southern Columbia unpleasant for somebody.
Class 3A is pretty interesting as well. Danville is currently No. 1, but with Milton’s great start, the Black Panthers are the second seed in Class 3A.
Keep an eye out: A home playoff game for Milton might be able to be played in its new stadium, which is expected to be ready by then.
Milton should be 4-0 after this week as long the Black Panthers don’t get caught looking ahead. We’ll find out a lot of about the Black Panthers in the next few weeks. They travel to Central Mountain next week for their first divisional game of the season.
There is another surprise team in Class 3A that has really turned the bracket upside down. Cowanesque Valley is 2-1, and has a very favorable schedule the rest of the way. An underdog tonight against Muncy, Cowanesque Valley should be favored the rest of the way until a Week 10 game with Montgomery.
Cowanesque Valley has Loyalsock currently sitting outside the top four in Class 4A, but with the Lancers three-week stretch of Southern Columbia last week, Danville tonight and next week’s Battle of the Bridge with Montoursville, I think the power points will certainly shake out.
I wonder what Vegas would have set the odds on Milton and Cowanesque Valley having chances at playoff berths in the same year.
Class 4A, as always, will come down to who gets the No. 4 seed. Jersey Shore and Mifflinburg are currently the top two seeds.
Most people probably consider the Wildcats a surprise — Shamokin and Selinsgrove, both at 1-2, are behind Mifflinburg — but as I’ve mentioned on our podcast, I heard from different people not to let the Danville score fool me.
Mifflinburg has had plenty of playmakers over the past few years, but not always the ability to get them the ball. Sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler has done that on a regular basis so far this season.
I’d be surprised if the four teams aren’t Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Shamokin in some order, but the Indians do have some things to sort out.
I certainly didn’t expect them to be 1-2. Plus the Indians have games with Mifflinburg, Jersey Shore, Danville and Mount Carmel left on the schedule.
That’s got to give Shikellamy some hope of getting into the playoffs if the Braves can get their offensive game sorted out. The Braves still play each of the four teams in front of them in the district points race.