In the first part of the realignment analysis, the ground was set where college conference realignment currently stands.
Once the Pac-12 media rights domino falls, where might it be going? Here’s a look at possible scenarios, ones that reverberate well beyond the West Coast where the Pac-12 is located:
If the Pac-12 gets a favorable deal
If the Pac-12 schools get what they want financially, it likely keeps college athletics stable at the Power Five (Six in basketball) that has become familiar in the last decade, at least for a few years.
The newly stable Pac-12 could add teams to get back to having 12 schools or perhaps more.
San Diego State and SMU are the most mentioned additions. San Diego State keeps the league in southern California. SMU puts the Pac-12 in the central time zone, giving the league exposure in three time zones, important for broadcasters.
A favorable media rights deal also likely stems the tide of further changes in the Power Five structure. West Coast schools like Oregon and Washington would see less need to make a big move if they were getting compensation from their Pac-12 media deal.
Given their geographic isolation, a more favorable media deal, even if it doesn’t match the lucrative Big Ten and SEC deals, still could lead to savings if in-conference travel costs remain stable for non-revenue sports.
The schools not located in the Pacific Ocean-adjacent states — Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado — might be more inclined to stick around for the same reasons.
Washington State and Oregon State would breathe sighs of relief. Though they are long-term Pac-12 members, they would likely be left out of any musical chairs that would result from intra-Power Five movement.
If the Pac-12 gets a poor deal
A bad Pac-12 media deal could set off a series of moves that could threaten the existence of the conference as it has traditionally been known and kick in a ripple effect in other conferences.
The Big 12, which has a media rights deal that pays its schools $42 million to $49 million according to USA Today, has been aggressive in trying to get itself into all four time zones.
Numerous reports have suggested Pac-12 school Colorado has explored a move back to the Big 12, the conference it left in 2011.
Reports have also suggested the Big 12 could add Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State. San Diego State is also a possibility to go the Big 12.
A poor media rights deal could also kick-start Big Ten interest again, if it isn’t interested already.
It has been reported Oregon and Washington have been vetted by the Big Ten as possible additions. California and Stanford would bring the Bay Area market, much as USC and UCLA secured the L.A. market for the Big Ten, though neither is as attractive to TV partners.
On the other hand, the Big Ten has complications of its own. Sports Illustrated reported in early June the Big Ten’s media deal signed with Fox, NBC and CBS in August 2022 is reportedly paying individual schools less than previously reported.
That could put a damper on how many schools the Big Ten would want to add, if it wants to add any, because adding schools could split the financial pie even further, unless the Big Ten renegotiated terms with its media partners.
The Pac-12 could cease to exist if it was heavily poached, or it could seek members from the Mountain West Conference in a less-visible iteration of its current structure. A merger of what’s left of the Pac-12 and what’s left of the Mountain West is also a possibility.
San Diego State’s role in all of this has put that school into a problematic situation.
On June 13, the school sent a letter to its current conference partner, the Mountain West, informing the conference of its decision to leave. SDSU, a participant in the men’s college basketball championship game in April, had to give notice to the league by June 30 to leave for the 2024-25 season, or its exit fee would double.
However, nothing concrete has come up for SDSU since then as the Pac-12 media rights deal awaits conclusion. The Mountain West interpreted the letter as an exit, so SDSU could be without a conference in 2024 if it doesn’t get an invite elsewhere.
Ripple effect
The Pac-12 rights deal also puts in relief the current situation in the ACC. Via its media rights deal with ESPN, which doesn’t expire until 2036, the league only brings in $37 million to $41 million per school.
That has ACC schools antsy as they are behind the curve financially for the foreseeable future. Moreover, ACC schools are bound by a grant of rights agreement for the life of their current media deal.
If any school leaves, their media rights for their home games are granted to the ACC through 2036, not to the schools themselves. Hefty exit fees are attached to make it financially ruinous to leave the league ahead of the expiration of the media deal.
In mid-May, the ACC’s so-called “Magnificent Seven” — Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Clemson, Florida State and Miami — reportedly threatened to explore their options if the league refused to go from its even distribution model to one that distributes revenue based on value to the league.
The ACC hastily announced a change to the latter model one week after the Magnificent Seven’s “revolt.”
That still won’t solve the shortfall the ACC has in comparison to the Big Ten and SEC, so schools are scouring their legal options to try to get around the grant of rights.
So far, there has been no reported ways for the ACC schools to get out of the grant of rights. That hasn’t stopped speculation on where individual schools could end up.
It is rumored Virginia, North Carolina and Duke could be attractive to the Big Ten. Clemson and Florida State could be similarly beneficial for the SEC.
If the ACC were to destabilize, it could put Notre Dame on the market as well. The Fighting Irish compete in the ACC in everything outside of football.
If the ACC were to become diminished, the Fighting Irish would be an attractive addition to any one of the survivors of college athletics’ high stakes conference realignment chess match.