CLEVELAND — Tim Anderson didn’t play on Sunday for the Chicago White Sox, who gave their starting shortstop a planned day off.
He could soon have many more.
Anderson is likely facing a multi-game suspension for his fight with Cleveland’s José Ramírez on Saturday night, their scuffle setting off a benches-clearing brawl between AL Central rivals who won’t face each other again until next season.
Major League Baseball did not announced any discipline as the team teams met in their series finale. The White Sox rallied for three runs in the ninth inning of a 5-3 victory.
The teams expect to hear from MLB today and are bracing to be without their star infielders for an extended period.
In the sixth inning on Saturday night, Anderson and Ramírez threw punches at second base, and the Guardians’ All-Star third baseman knocked down Anderson with a lucky overhand right to the chin. Anderson was dazed by the blow.
Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol.
Before Sunday’s game, Grifol said Anderson didn’t get hurt in the mele and that his day of rest had been scheduled for the 30-year-old.
“He’s OK,” Grifol said of Anderson. “He was going to get a day off today. It might not look that way, but it is what it is.”
Grifol refused to discuss specifics of the altercation or possible upcoming punishment. He also avoided characterizing Anderson’s actions.