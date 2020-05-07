The Daily Item
Senior Erin Andrewlevich was named the 2019-20 Winter Female Athlete of the Year at the University of Mary Washington.
Andrewlevich’s father, Ted, was a 1981 Shikellamy graduate.
At the Capital Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in March, Erin Andrewlevich won the 60-meter dash (8.07 seconds), the 200 meters (26.46) and the 400 (1:00.50) in sweeping the sprint races.
Andrewlevich was ranked in the top-10 in the South/Southeast region in all three events, and was was named Track Athlete of the Meet at this year’s CAC Championships. She was also recently named the first-ever Virginia State College Division Track Athlete of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association.
“Erin has been a shining light of student-athlete success at UMW,” Mary Washington coach Kunle Lawson said. “She is a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Student-Athlete honor society, dances with the Performing Arts Center and is a shining example to her teammates of what being a Division III student-athlete can look like.”