BELLEFONTE — The end of their careers has been weighing on the minds of the Ulmer twins this week.
The twins and their Northumberland Christian teammates faced a stern test on Saturday against Williamsburg, with a state championship berth on Thursday in Hershey on the line.
“We were ending practice on Thursday, and my daughters came over to me, and they were crying,” Northumberland Christian coach Jeff Ulmer said. “I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and she said, ‘We don’t want this to end.’
“It just humbles you as a coach and as a father to be part of that.”
So when neither twin played well in the first half of 62-54 win over the Blue Devils and the Warriors were too reliant on star guard Emily Garvin, Anna Ulmer gave herself a locker room prep talk.
“Anna was determined to come out, and make sure this wasn’t a one-man team (in the second half),” Emma said. “She knew she needed to work hard along with her.”
“I was so ticked at halftime. We were a one-man show in the first half. It was just Emily Garvin,” Anna added.
So ticked in fact the normally taciturn senior had the team not shoot after they came out of the locker room at halftime.
She decided she need to speak to the team before the third quarter began.
“Anna came out here, we were sitting right here (gesturing to bench) — I’m sure all the fans could hear her — she was like, ‘We are not making this a one-man team!’ She knew EmG needed help,” Emma said. “EmG’s incredible, but she needs help in games like this. Anna really challenged herself and the team to not make this a one-man game.”
Garvin added: “Anna was giving us a speech that we’re all a team and we all work together and we need to play like to team.”
It was a different Anna Ulmer that came out and terrorized the Blue Pirates in the third quarter.
“Basketball is a team sport. It’s a five-man sport,” Anna said. “I had to participate, and not just stand around and watch Emily Garvin.
“Beautiful as it is.”
Trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, and by seven at the break, Anna Ulmer and Garvin brought the Warriors back into the lead. Including the final six points of the first half, Northumberland Christian used a 22-2 run to take a seven-point lead.
Anna Ulmer had seven points, three assists and a steal in the third quarter, while Garvin had 11 points.
After just four points and three rebounds in the first half, Anna Ulmer finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
The Blue Devils built the lead thanks to its two leading scorers — Ayla Hileman and Jayla Woodruff, who combined for 41 of the team’s 54 points — and a decided edge on the offensive glass.
Williamsburg’s edge on the glass came thanks to its aggressiveness, something the Warriors also knew they needed to match in the second half.
“(Williamsburg) was an amazing team, and they all can rebound amazingly,” Anna Ulmer said. “I was surprised with how they could jump, and how agressive they were.”
Jeff Ulmer added: “That’s what we stressed at halftime. If they are going to outrebound us, then we aren’t winning this game. We have a height advantage; we have to use it.”
The Warriors bounced back on the glass in the second half as Garvin and Anna Ulmer combined for 16 second-half rebounds.
For Jeff Ulmer — in his first year as head coach of the Warriors — it was a doubly sweet afternoon, getting to see his daughters — and their friends — play well in a victory to reach the state final.
“As a dad, and as a coach, I couldn’t be more proud of this team, and the girls on it,” Jeff Ulmer said.