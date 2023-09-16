Troy Dressler was, and in many cases still is, the Big Man on Campus. Record-setting quarterback, standout baseball player. Full athletic scholarship to play baseball for a team that spent part of last season ranked No. 1 in the nation.
He gave part of that up to help the team and secure his own future.
After spending two seasons breaking records as Mifflinburg’s starting quarterback, Dressler now leads the area in catches after moving to wide receiver. The move was made after the senior — who carries a 4.0 GPA — injured his arm during baseball season. After three games, Dressler — committed to play baseball at Wake Forest — leads the area with 25 catches for 304 yards and three scores for the 2-1 Wildcats
Dressler is this week’s Daily Item Scholar-Athlete of the Week, an honor sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, PPL Electric Utilities and The Daily Item.
The transition might have been mentally difficult, but not physically. Remember, Dressler was a starting guard as a freshman before moving to quarterback as a sophomore He threw for more than 2,100 yards and 17 scores a year ago. He caught eight passes for 99 yards in a win over Central Columbia two weeks ago.
“I knew it was best for me and at that point, I had to do what was best for the team,” Dressler said. “I want to help in any way I can.”
His father, Jason, is the Wildcats’ head coach. Not too many coaches would want to move a 2,000-yard passer, let alone their own son, out from under center.
“He’d prefer to be at quarterback, but this is the position we are in,” Jason Dressler said. “I’m not going to say it’s been easy for him. We’re not letting him play defense, so it’s been different for him. But he’s certainly had a unique high school experience, going from guard to quarterback to receiver.”
With two seasons under his belt at QB, Troy Dressler has been able to help transition sophomore quarterback Chad Martin into the role. Martin seems on his way to breaking Troy Dressler’s single-season passing record after throwing for 1,052 yards in three games.
“Chad has stepped in and is playing well,” Troy Dressler said. “I talk to him about something I am seeing that maybe he hasn’t picked up on yet, just be there as a safety net for him.”
“He has another way of looking at the game and is able to provide leadership in that role,” coach Dressler said. “But it’s been an adjustment. Like being a pitcher in baseball, a quarterback has control of the game.”
Troy Dressler provides leadership in the school when he can. The National Honor Society student is ranked second in his class and is senior class vice president. He spends three days a week taking four classes at Bloomsburg University as part of the ACE program.
At Bloomsburg, he is taking business, psychology and anthropology classes, along with a small group communication class. Troy has already finished the AP classes available at Mifflinburg, including U.S. and European history and calculus. He is looking at possibly being a business major at Wake Forest.
“It’s unfortunate that I’m in the high school to interact with all of my friends every day, but it’s been nice (to take college-level classes),” Troy said.
Outside of the classroom, he is involved with the school’s RISE team, a positive behavior, intervention, and support (PBIS) group, and helped organize food banks during COVID, along with the Kiwanis Holiday Food Bank. He is currently working on a leadership project within the school district that puts him in contact with younger athletes in the school district. He also worked at Shade Mountain Golf Course over the summer.
“I’m working with a group of kids who are going down to the younger levels and interact with students there,” he said. “We read them their favorite books and other things. It’s a good, fun project.”
Like his older brother Cade, a former Scholar-Athlete of the Week who just started his junior year at VCU, Jason Dressler said Troy’s individual sacrifices continue to make a big difference.
“He’s similar to Cade in that they do what they need to do before they do what they want to do,” Jason Dressler said. “He’s a good time manager, getting his schoolwork done before moving on to other things. There is so much going on, he has no choice but to learn how to balance it.”