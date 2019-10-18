LEWISBURG — After a two-week respite from out-of-conference competition, the Bucknell Bison wrap up their nonleague slate with Saturday’s road trip to Maryland.
The task, however, will not be easy.
A week after garnering the first victory of the season, the Bison (1-5) face their third nationally ranked FCS opponent, Towson (3-3), in a 4 p.m. kickoff at Johnny Unitas Stadium.
Counting Temple, an FBS program which cracked the Associated Press Top 25 after a 5-1 start, and Bucknell’s 2019 nonleague schedule featured four ranked opponents.
“They (Towson) have an incredible quarterback — Tom Flacco — one of the best you’ll see in the FCS,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “His arm and scrambling ability are both very good, and he makes them go.”
Flacco has put up big numbers for the Tigers — 1,436 yards passing and another 274 rushing, to go along with 10 total touchdowns. Towson averages 30.2 points per game.
Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week Simeon Page noted an additional element Bucknell will have to tackle with the Tigers’ formidable offense, which includes a starting line that averages 319 pounds per man.
“They’ve got some big boys up front,” Page said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us facing their offensive line. But we won’t do too much different defensively than what we’ve been doing. You want to keep that pressure on when you’re slightly undersized.”
Page garnered Patriot League honors for his three-sack, 3.5 tackle-for-loss effort against Colgate, in which he also returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown. Bucknell’s defense forced 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks against the defending Patriot League champion Raiders, who have yet to win a game.
“Defensively, we’ve played really good football the last two games,” Cecchini said.
The Bison also didn’t give up any touchdown passes to Colgate’s Grant Breneman after surrendering 19 touchdown passes over their first five games.
“It made it a lot easier to play the game getting to the quarterback like we did,” Page said.
Bucknell’s offense, too, has been finding its footing since a breakout game against Princeton. The Bison have rushed for more than 100 yards as a team in three consecutive games, and Logan Bitikofer is nearing 1,000 yards passing after a 250-yard, two-touchdown performance last weekend. Alex Barnard, Chad Freshnock and Jared Cooper have all contributed on the ground, while Brandon Sanders (team-best 39 receptions) and Dominic Lyles have sparked the passing game.
“We’re healthy and have had consistency on offense,” Cecchini said. “Guys now have several weeks at their positions and have gained reps and experience.”
Bucknell has averaged 23 points over its last three contests, but will be tested by the Tigers’ defense in spite of Towson allowing nearly 30 points per game.
“They’re very athletic and very fast,” Cecchini said. “Their front seven, the defensive line and linebackers, really make them click.”