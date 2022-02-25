ANTIETAM — Hector Tiburico scored 16 points to lead the top-seeded Mountaineers to the District 3 Class 2A semifinal victory.
Antietam (19-4) advances to face No. 3-seed Lancaster Mennonite, a 48-41 winner over Delone Catholic, in the championship game. Greenwood (14-10) will travel to Delone Catholic for the third-place game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler Sherman led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Gage Wirth added 10 points.
District III Playoff
Class 2A Semifinal
Antietam 52, Greenwood 38
Antietam (19-4) 52
Alejandro Montero 3 0-0 6; Carson Lubas 3 0-0 6; Josh McKoy 4 0-0 9; Jovan Hollis 6 0-0 12; Noah Richambault 1 1-2 3; Hector Tiburcio 7 1-2 16. Team totals: 24 2-4 52.
3-point goals: McKoy, Tiburcio.
Did not score: Joel Reyes-Rodriguez, Julious Williams.
Greenwood (14-9) 38
Sam Myers 3 0-0 6; Bryce Wagner 2 2-2 6; Kyle Corkle 0 0-2 0; Gage Wirth 4 0-0 10; Tyler Sherman 6 3-7 16. Team totals: 15 5-11 38.
3-point goals: Wirth 2, Sherman.
Did not score: Ben Brisner, Lawrence Tsuseb.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;7;8;9;14 — 38
Antietam;12;15;13;12 — 52