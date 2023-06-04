After decades of use, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will be giving up its old system of selling antlerless deer licenses and switching to a new, supposedly more convenient, system of awarding licenses.
Will there be problems? Of course. In fact, rumor has it that even the Commission itself has admitted they expect problems. However, it is hoped that after the initial installation of the new computer-based system, the bugs will be worked out and the new system will gain in popularity.
Gone will be those familiar pink envelopes that hunters have been using for decades to apply for their antlerless licenses. Gone will be the task of issuing licenses by county treasurers across the Commonwealth. In its place will be a new, modernized system championed by both the Game Commission and Sen. Dan McLaughlin who initially backed the new system.
Concerned hunters are being asked by the Commission to review their HuntFishPA profile information to ensure their address, phone number and email are up to date. For complete details, visit the Commissionís website at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Important dates to remember include: June 26, when residents can first apply; July 10, when non-residents may apply; July 24, when bonus tags may be applied for by residents and non-residents; Aug. 14, when another round of bonus tags as well as Deer Management Assistance Program tags, also known as DMAP permits, will become available.
Beginning Aug. 28 hunters can once again apply for remaining permits until reaching a total of no more than six per person.
Confused? I am, but then again, I personally can’t understand the desire to have a half dozen tags to begin with.
How do I feel about the new system? Personally, I think the first year or two will be a mess. Like anything new, adjustment takes time. After that, I expect to see hunters adjusted and bugs to be worked out. Similar programs work in other states, so I am sure in time it will work here.
I know when the current system of buying general licenses began, a computer glitch caused problems for my wife, while allowing both my daughter and I to purchase licenses without a problem. In time, it was worked out, as I’m sure any new problems will be. It is simply the price of modernization.