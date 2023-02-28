FILE - Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders are denying the contents of a report about the team’s sale process and demands being made by owner Dan Snyder. The team in a statement late Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, said a story published hours earlier by The Washington Post is “simply untrue.”