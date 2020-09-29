STATE COLLEGE — The Big Ten reappeared in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday after a two-week hiatus from the rankings.
With the Big Ten on Sept. 16 announcing a return to a fall season, AP voters this week ranked four league teams ahead of their late-October season openers.
Ohio State (No. 4), Penn State (No. 10), Wisconsin (No. 19) and Michigan (No. 23) resurfaced in the latest AP Top 25 poll, while Minnesota and Iowa received votes.
Sunday marked the Big Ten’s return to the rankings after poll voters decided to not feature conference programs following Big Ten’s Aug. 11 decision to postpone the fall sports season – including football – to the spring.
“We are so much better and so much more prepared to play than we were 43 days ago,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said.
Sunday’s Week 4 AP poll features two fewer Big Ten teams, as Minnesota debuted at No. 19 while Iowa checked in at No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25.
The 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game runner-up Clemson – 1,542 votes – tops this week’s rankings as the 1-0 Tigers received 55 first-place votes. Three SEC programs – Alabama (No. 2), Florida (No.3) and Georgia (No. 4) – trail Clemson, while Notre Dame rounds out the Top 5.
The Pac-12 reappeared in the Top 25 with Oregon ranked No. 14. The conference announced it will begin its season on Nov. 6. The Pac-12 on Aug. 11 moved to postpone its fall sports season for the calendar year before pivoting to an early November start.
Fields tops SBD’s Heisman Trophy odds
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has yet to play a game this season, but SportsBettingDime still lists the junior signal-caller as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
The Buckeyes open the season in late October and will play a condensed nine-game 2020 season.
Fields in his first year in Columbus in 2019 passed for a Big Ten-best 3,272 yards and 41 touchdowns against three interceptions to go with 484 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Fields earned the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year awards last season and finished third in the voting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.
“I saw him way back in two springs ago, and there was some trepidation about whether he was going to be ready, in particular as a passer,” Fox Sports college football broadcaster Joel Klatt said last Thursday. “… And then by the time they were playing Michigan and playing Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game and in the playoff, this guy was a polished, refined product at the quarterback position.”
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (+375) and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (+800) trail Fields (+342) according to SportsBettingDime’s odds. Rattler, a freshman, threw four touchdown passes with three interceptions in Oklahoma’s 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
Friday night lights?
Indiana football coach Tom Allen raised a few eyebrows on when, in talking about IU’s season opener against No. 10 Penn State, he said, “whether you play on Friday or Saturday, whatever day they tell us we’re going to start, it’s going to be a Big Ten game.”
Turns out, Allen spoke off the cuff. IU officials say they have yet to hear from the Big Ten whether the season opener at home with the Nittany Lions will be a Friday or Saturday game.
A prime time Friday opener between Penn State and IU on either FS1 or the Big Ten Network on Oct. 23 could make sense. Penn State is one of the bellcows of the league from a fan support and ratings standpoint and would draw a significant TV audience regardless of when it plays. The Hoosiers are coming off an 8-5 season, their best since 1993, under fourth-year coach Tom Allen and stayed with the Nittany Lions for four quarters before falling 34-27 at Beaver Stadium last season.
Kevin Brockway contributed to this report.