For The Daily Item
With less than a week to go until the Saturday opening date arrives, archery enthusiasts across the state are busy with last-minute preparations for the big day.
Just how popular is Pennsylvania’s archery deer hunt? Last year the state sold 341,885 resident licenses and another 19,099 licenses to non-residents. Pretty impressive numbers, don’t you think?
Unlike many deer seasons, the archery hunt is a long one. Statewide season dates are from Oct. 1 to Nov. 18, with a second hunt beginning Dec. 26 and running through Jan. 16.
Why is the archery hunt so popular with Pennsylvania hunters? For one thing, October is a beautiful month of the year to be afield. With the cooling temperatures, plus the bright colors of the autumn leaves, the forest and fields of the Keystone State are a beauty to behold.
Unlike most deer hunts where the majority of animals harvested are taken the first few days of the season, the archery harvest is much more spread out. In fact, the last two or three weeks of the early hunt are often the most productive as it coincides with the whitetail breeding season, also referred to as the rut.
During the rut, deer activity is at an all-time high as buck are constantly on the move looking for a doe that is ready to be bred. This increase in activity can greatly increase the hunter’s odds of not only seeing game but also harvesting it as the desire to breed can lead even the most experienced buck to throw caution to the wind as they search far and wide for possible mates. It is this time of year that you will begin hearing reports of rut-crazed animals running through not only residential areas but occasionally even through businesses or homes with large glass windows or open doorways. Such behavior will also cause a great increase in collisions between deer and automobiles, so please heed this warning to be extra cautious.
Hunters taking advantage of this or other early season hunts are to be reminded that warm weather can quickly spoil meat. With this in mind, have a plan in advance of how you will take care of a deer should you be lucky and tag one.
Remove the deer from the field as soon as possible. Field dressing should take place immediately, with skinning the carcass done as soon as possible. Doing so will help reduce temperatures quickly, ensuring the quality of the meat. If you plan on hiring a commercial operation to process the animal, pick one out in advance, plus have a backup plan as such operations can fill up quickly during warm weather.
Should you choose to process the animal yourself, be prepared to quarter it and cool it with either refrigeration or an ice chest. Do not allow the meat to become saturated with melting ice as this also can cause the meat to deteriorate. Keep the meat on top of the ice, possibly on cloth towels to reduce contact with water.
Venison is a very lean, healthy meat, and properly cared for can provide you and your family with many fine and enjoyable meals. Steaks, burgers, and roasts are all possibilities as well as such specialty items as jerky, bologna, salami or sausage.
Makes one hungry just thinking about it, doesn’t it?