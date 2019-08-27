The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT —Milton won two three-set matches at doubles, but couldn’t notch a win in singles, as Williamsport knocked off the Black Panthers, 3-2, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls tennis action on Monday.
Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade won at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 for Milton, while Alana Stamm and Lucy Bower picked up a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
Mia Shuler, Kalandi Maggs and Rosie Flock each won in straight sets at singles for Williamsport.
n Loyalsock 4,
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Liv Manner and Ayra Tufail won at No. 2 doubles for the Green Dragons, 6-3, 6-0, over Maddie Colone and Marina Diggs of the Lancers.
Lewisburg drops to 1-4 on the season.
n Jersey Shore 5,
Mifflinburg 0
JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs won each match in straight sets to claim the HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
Kiara Gilroy had a chance to force a third set for the Wildcats, but fell 6-4 at No. 2 singles to Riley Frazier.
n Central Mountain 5,
Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — The Wildcats didn’t drop a set in knocking off the Braves in HAC-I action.