Area football coaches wanted some of the same things Saturday morning when their teams engaged in scrimmages before next week’s opening of the high school season.
To stay healthy and get enough work done to feel comfortable heading into opening night topped most wish lists.
The following is an overview of some of Saturday’s scrimmages:
Selinsgrove at Wyoming Valley WestThe Spartans’ Isaiah Cobb ran for 1,800 yards last season at 230 pounds, and he proved a big test for an inexperienced Seals defense.
“I said this is a perfect example of why we need 11 guys rallying to the football,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “That’s not a kid you are bringing down 1-on-1 a lot of times.”
Hicks was very complimentary about how his returning starters played on defense, players such as Steven Miller, Ethan Miller and Corey Rumberger.
“And we are inexperienced in the secondary (and) they did a good job as well,” Hicks added.
On the other side of the ball, the Seals’ experience showed, particularly with juniors Mark Pastore and Tucker Teats, and sophomore Gavin Bastian.
“The offense was clicking. We are ahead of where we were after last year’s scrimmage,” Hicks said.
Hicks also said that senior Nick Rice played well in his first action as slot receiver for the Seals.
“He had a couple of nice catches and runs. He’s a kid that worked really hard in the offseason because he wanted to have a good senior year,” Hicks said. “He put on some good weight, and he really stuck out.”
Shikellamy at Montoursville
Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser is always brutally honest. So when he says his Braves did “real well, and even a little better than I thought we would,” it’s worth noting.
It was team-wide as the Braves’ offense moved the ball, an inexperienced offensive line played well, and the first-team defense forced three turnovers.
Isaac Schaffer-Neitz had a long touchdown for Shikellamy on an inside zone run.
“We did a pretty good job up front. Of course, there are some things we have to clean up,” Keiser said. “We had a couple of holding penalties early, but, for the most part, the seven guys we expect to contribute all did a really good job.”
Shik freshman quarterback Brody Rebuck played well in his first varsity action, as well.
“He looked fantastic. We completed a lot of balls, and he made some good decisions,” Keiser said.
However, Keiser saved the most praise for his defense.
“We looked really sharp. Both Turbers (Ethan and Derek) were outstanding coming downhill,” Keiser said. “Rashawn Martin had a couple of picks.”
Montgomery at Milton
It was the first time the Black Panthers played real football on Alumni Stadium’s brand new turf. Phil Davis thinks when Milton takes the field for its season opener against South Williamsport, it will be much more momentous.
“We’ve been able to practice on it a couple times this week, but I don’t think it’s going to sink in until Friday night,” the coach said. “It will be the first home game in two years; there will be a big crowd. I just think it will be a different kind of atmosphere.”
Davis was pleased with how the Black Panthers played against the Red Raiders. He wanted to see how his inexperienced offensive line would fare.
“I just wanted to see how we’d execute,” Davis said. “I wanted to see us perform our assignments on the play called, and I was really pleased with that. We had a lot of young kids in there. We played some freshmen, and some not-very-experienced sophomores, and they played well.”
Milton’s returning veterans played well, as Xzavier Minium, Peyton Rearick, Chris Doyle — up to 215 pounds as a sophomore — and Luke Goodwin all return for Milton.
Davis pointed out two youngsters who played well — freshman Monte Fisher at running back and defensive back, and Conner Snyder, a first-year linebacker.
Lewisburg at Wellsboro
The Green Dragons took the long trip to the Northern Tier, and coach Eric Wicks said Lewisburg hadn’t done much hitting prior to Saturday to keep players healthy for the regular season.
“It was fun to see us hit, and good for the guys to bang on somebody else for a little bit,” Wicks said.
With some of the Green Dragons’ losses coming on the defensive side — defensive end Owen Ordonez is at Lafayette, linebacker/safety Ethan Dominick is at Bucknell — Wicks wanted to see how his newcomers and veterans like Cam and Quin Michaels, along with Michael Casale and Shane Farmer, would jell.
“I thought the defense was outstanding. We were able to do some of the things we wanted to do,” Wicks said. “The younger kids played well enough that we feel we can get the older guys breaks at times.”
Part of that comes from two sophomores that played extensively on offense last season. Wicks said that both Nate Malusis and Hayes Schumacher both played well at defensive end against Wellsboro.
“They had to learn so much of the offensive scheme as blockers, we could only use them one way last year,” Wicks said. “We can throw both of them out there and tell them to just go get the quarterback. With those two having experience (this year), that’s huge for us.”
The Green Dragons weren’t quite as impressive on offense.
“We still have some wrinkles to work out with getting guys to the right place,” Wicks said. “When we could line up and go, we were good. When they changed their fronts, it gave us problems.”
Lewisburg’s coach said Hornets senior linebacker Joe Brown had something to do with that.
“He’s a great linebacker; he really tracks the ball well and makes plays,” Wicks said.
Line Mountain at Muncy
The Eagles had one of the tougher tasks Saturday, taking on a veteran Indians club that returns plenty of firepower from last year’s District 4 Class A finals.
“I don’t think we’ll see that sort of size again, unless we see Mount Carmel in the playoffs,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “But I don’t think we played with enough intensity. We wanted to see some aggressiveness, and we told them we were disappointed because that was one thing we could control (in the scrimmage).”
Line Mountain started five freshmen, including quarterback Caiden Mauer, who Carson said played well.
“I don’t think he threw a bad ball or made a poor decision,” Carson said.
Mauer’s play allowed the Eagles to run the ball after struggling early in the scrimmage.
“We wanted to establish the run, and they stopped us for the most part,” Carson said. “But once we started mixing in the pass, it really opened up the running game.”
Carson pointed to Caiden’s older brother, Chandon, as playing well. Chandon Mauer was the team’s leading tackler last season as a sophomore, and he will play a bigger role on the offensive side.
Carson’s biggest takeaway was that his freshmen starters got experience against the battle-tested Indians.
“All five either started or saw significant time,” Carson said. “This kind of experience will be huge for them.”
Tri-Valley at Midd-West
The one thing the Midd-West coaching staff wanted to get solved was the Mustangs getting hammered with big plays by opposing offenses.
“They scored three or four times, but big plays were our Achilles heel again. I think two or three of those touchdowns came on long plays,” Midd-West coach Lance Adams said.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in Class A and coming off a 9-2 season, provided a strong matchup to Midd-West.
“When we didn’t have to deal with the speed — when we lined up and went strength on strength — we were pretty solid,” Adams said. “Again, for us to be successful, we’re going to be an ugly football team. We’re going to have to move the ball 3 and 4 yards at a time. We’re not going to get big chunks.”
That means the Mustangs will often have to be flawless with the ball, which didn’t happen Saturday.
“We did move the ball, but we can’t have mental meltdowns,” Adams said. “We turned some third-and-2s into third-and 7s with penalties.”
Mustangs junior Colby Brower and sophomore Jasher Wolfe are battling for the quarterback job. Neither have much experience under center as the Mustangs didn’t play many junior varsity games last year.
“Overall, I think both of them handled themselves well. I think initially the game moved a little fast at the beginning, but once they calmed down, they were good,” Adams said. “We only threw one interception, and that came on a tip by the defensive end. It was the right read, the right decision, (and) the (Tri-Valley) kid made a play.”
Southern Columbia at Valley View
Jim Roth joked that this trip to Valley View High School was much better than the last two times the Tigers visited Archbald.
“I didn’t have the most positive experience the last two times we’ve been here. We lost to Riverside and Dunmore in the state playoffs,” Roth said. “I know you don’t win a scrimmage, but it was a much better trip.”
Roth was able to joke because he felt the Tigers at least got some of their questions answered before beginning their quest for a sixth straight Class 2A state championship.
The first answer came on the offensive line, where the Tigers have to replace four starters.
“Valley View has quite a few kids returning up front, and I thought we fared pretty well,” Roth said.
The second question was how the Tigers would replace the production of Gavin Garcia, now at Kent State. Roth said that University of Maryland-bound Braeden Wisloski broke several long runs, and junior quarterback Blake Wise has grown into the role after being forced into action due to injury last season.
“I think both Braeden and (fullback) Wes (Barnes) both can give us a home-run threat,” Roth said. “And Blake — if there was one good thing to come out of the injury to Liam Klebon — got a lot of experience last year, and he’s worked really hard in the off-season. I thought we threw the ball pretty well.”