The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — The Arizona Diamondbacks got to play Home Run Derby in Philly.
The Diamondbacks hit three straight home runs to open the game and finished with a team-record eight in a 13-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in a homer-happy game on Monday night.
Scott Kingery hit two of Philadelphia’s five home runs for the combined MLB record of 13 homers in one game.
On most nights, five would be enough to win a game. But not this one in steamy Philly, where the Diamondbacks turned it into extended batting practice.
Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta started the game with homers all in a row off Jerad Eickhoff to get the record romp rolling. Eduardo Escobar became the first Diamondback to homer from different sides of the plate in consecutive innings. Ildemaro Vargas also homered twice, Alex Avila went deep, and the Diamondbacks made the Citizens Bank Park outfield seats the place to be for a souvenir.
n Braves 13, Pirates 7
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam, Ozzie Albies added two homers, and Atlanta beat Pittsburgh after Pirates starter Joe Musgrove was ejected in a first-inning fracas.
The Braves hit five homers, including two-run shots by Nick Markakis and Freddie Freeman. Markakis had four hits and drove in four runs.
Starling Marte hit two homers and drove in four runs for Pittsburgh.
Atlanta has won four straight, while the Pirates are on a four-game skid.
n Cardinals 4, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Michael Wacha pitched six scoreless innings in his return to St. Louis’ rotation, and the Cardinals broke a three-game losing streak by beating Miami.
Wacha (4-2), who was briefly demoted to the bullpen, benefited from three double plays and a pickoff in his first start since May 22. The former All-Star allowed five hits, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 5.63.
Jordan Hicks worked around a leadoff single in the ninth and struck out two for his 13th save.
The Cardinals totaled only four hits but scored three unearned runs in the sixth, when catcher Jorge Alfaro made a wild throw on a sacrifice bunt. Sandy Alcantara (3-6), facing his former team for the first time, struggled through five-plus innings and allowed four runs, but only one was earned.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rangers 4, Red Sox 3, 11 innings
BOSTON — Danny Santana doubled to lead off the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the game and scored on Elvis Andrus’ single to give Texas a victory over Boston.
The Rangers rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the ninth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Boston rallied to tie it in the bottom half, but Texas went ahead again in the 11th — and this time, it stuck.
Santana led off the 11th with a line drive down the line, a ball right fielder Mookie Betts had to dive for to stop it from bounding all the way to the corner for a potential inside-the-park homer. Andrus hit one up the middle past Ryan Brasier (2-3) to make it 4-3.
n Rays 6, A’s 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Morton remained unbeaten with Tampa Bay, pitching seven shutout innings en route to a victory over Oakland.
Brandon Lowe homered for the third time in two days, snapping a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and helping the Rays take over sole possession of the first place in the AL East with their sixth victory in seven games.
The New York Yankees, who were rained out at home where they were to play the Mets, slipped a half-game behind in the standings.
Morton (8-0) extended his career-best winning streak to 11 games dating to Aug. 17, when he was with the Houston Astros.
INTERLEAGUE
n Nationals 12, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Trea Turner homered in the second straight game, Aníbal Sánchez pitched into the seventh, and Washington beat Chicago.
Turner tripled and scored in the third, went deep against Odrisamer Despaigne leading off the fifth and added an RBI double in the seventh. He also struck out leading off the game and in the eighth and popped out in the ninth.
n Mets-Yankees postponed
NEW YORK — The first Subway Series game of the season never got on track Monday night.
The scheduled opener between the New York Mets and New York Yankees was postponed because of rain at Yankee Stadium. The game was called about 30 minutes before it was supposed to start and will be made up this afternoon as part of a day-night doubleheader. The day game is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m., with the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.