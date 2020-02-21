The Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz. — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Rob Edwards added 24, and Arizona State beat No. 14 Oregon 77-72 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.
The Sun Devils (18-8, 9-4 Pac-12) continued their unexpected charge up the conference standings following a mediocre January. Every team in the Pac-12 has lost at least four league games.
Oregon (20-7, 9-5) bumbled its way through a big chunk of the game, clanking errant 3-pointers and giving up turnovers. But the Ducks used an 11-0 run to it at 54 with 7:17 left.
n No. 20 Iowa 85,
No. 25 Ohio State 76
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 24 points, and Iowa beat Ohio State.
Garza has scored 20 points or more in 12th consecutive games in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years.
n No. 18 Colorado 70, USC 66
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 15 points, including a floater in the lane in the final minutes, to help Colorado hold off Southern California.
n No. 23 BYU 85,
Santa Clara 75
PROVO, Utah — T.J. Haws had 28 points and nine assists in BYU’s victory over Santa Clara.
Yoeli Childs added 22 points and 11 rebounds for BYU (22-7, 11-3 West Coast Conference).
n No. 24 Arizona 89,
Oregon State 63
TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green scored 18 points and Nico Mannion had 12 of his 16 in the second half to help Arizona beat Oregon State.
WOMEN
n No. 1 South Carolina 63,
LSU 48
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and No. 1 South Carolina held off pesky LSU for its 20th straight victory.
n No. 5 Louisville 58,
Georgia Tech 47
ATLANTA — Jazmine Jones scored 18 points, Dana Evans added 14 points. and Louisville beat Georgia Tech for its third straight victory.
n No. 9 Mississippi State 92,
Auburn 85, OT
AUBURN, Ala. — Freshman Rickea Jackson scored nine of her season-high 34 points in overtime, and Mississippi State overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Auburn.
n No. 10 N. C. State 50,
Miami 48
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jakia Brown-Turner made a go-ahead, baseline jumper with 2.9 seconds left to lift North Carolina State past Miami.
n No. 14 Kentucky 94,
Mississippi 52
OXFORD, Miss. — Rhyne Howard scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Kentucky.
n No. 16 Texas A&M 64,
Georgia 47
ATHENS, Ga. — N’dea Jones had 13 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and combined with Ciera Johnson to dominate the second half for Texas A&M.
n No. 17 Florida State 78,
Wake Forest 67
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nicki Ekhomu scored 18 of her season-high 23 points in the second half for Florida State.
Morgan Jones added 14 and Nausia Woolfolk 13 for Florida State (21-5, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Ivana Raca led Wake Forest (13-14, 6-10) with 17 points.
n No. 20 South Dakota St. 96,
North Dakota State 57
VERMILLION, S.D. — Ciara Duffy scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and South Dakota beat North Dakota State.