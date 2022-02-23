WEST POINT, N.Y. — Xander Rice scored a career-high 25 points for Bucknell, but the Bison couldn't slow an Army guard trio that topped 50 points in the Black Knights' 73-60 Patriot League win Wednesday night.
Jalen Rucker (21 points), Josh Caldwell (19), and Aaron Duhart (12) helped Army snap a six-game losing streak.
In addition to Rice's scoring, Bucknell got 10 points and 10 rebounds from Andre Screen, while Andrew Funk tallied eight points and a career-high eight assists. Funk saw a streak of nine straight double-digit scoring games come to an end.
Army led 39-26 after an 8-0 run to end the first half, and then stretched that margin to as many as 24 (64-40) after a Charlie Peterson free throw with 7:44 to go.
The Bison dropped to 7-22 overall (4-13 Patriot League). Army (14-15, 8-8) parlayed a 39-24 rebounding margin into a 23-8 edge in second-chance points. The Black Knights shot 50.9% overall and went 9-for-19 from 3-point range.
Rice made his first three 3-pointers of the game to help the Bison to a 9-7 lead, but Army scored the next nine in a row to take the lead for good. Rice’s transition bucket off a feed from Josh Bascoe brought the Bison within 31-26 with 2:29 left in the half. After a timeout, Army outscored Bucknell 8-0 over the remainder of the period to go up by 13 at intermission.
The Black Knights were held to one field goal in the final 8:20, and Bucknell used a 19-5 run to get as close as 10. Bascoe’s driving layup made it a 69-59 game with 1:04 to play, but the Bison couldn’t get a couple of late shots to drop, and Army went 4-for-6 at the foul line in the last minute.
Bucknell (7-22) 60
van der Heijden 1-5 0-0 3, Screen 4-6 2-4 10, Edmonds 0-3 0-0 0, Funk 3-9 0-0 8, Rice 7-15 7-8 25, Motta 0-2 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-4 0-0 2, Rhodes 3-5 0-1 6, Timmerman 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 22-52 9-13 60.
Army (14-15) 73
Kinker 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Duhart 5-9 0-0 12, Scully 0-1 0-0 0, Thiele 0-0 0-0 0, J.Caldwell 7-10 3-6 19, Rucker 8-16 2-3 21, Peterson 2-6 1-2 5, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Small 3-4 0-0 8, Dove 3-4 0-2 6, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0, I.Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Naess 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 6-13 73.
Halftime: Army 39-26. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-23 (Rice 4-8, Funk 2-6, van der Heijden 1-5, Bascoe 0-1, Edmonds 0-1, Motta 0-2), Army 9-19 (Rucker 3-7, J. Caldwell 2-2, Duhart 2-3, Small 2-3, I. Caldwell 0-1, Mann 0-1, Naess 0-1, Scully 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 21 (Screen 10), Army 35 (Dove 9). Assists: Bucknell 13 (Funk 8), Army 13 (Rucker 5). Total fouls: Bucknell 14, Army 15. A: 637.