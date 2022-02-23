Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy. High 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.