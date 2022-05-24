The Daily Item
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Bucknell didn’t trail through the first eight and a half innings of Tuesday’s Game 1 in the best-of-three Patriot League baseball championship series.
However, Army scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, including a walk-off sacrifice fly, to grab an 8-7 win and take the series lead.
The Bison led 4-0 early on, but they were never able to build a comfortable cushion despite scoring runs in five innings. Bucknell needed to retire three batters to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series, but a costly error, three straight singles, and the winning sacrifice fly allowed the Black Knights to score three runs before any outs were made in the final inning.
Tyler O’Neill received the loss after throwing the final 31/3 innings and giving up three earned runs on six hits and a walk. Will Greer started the game and pitched the first five innings, allowing four earned runs, four hits and three walks.
Catcher Logan Kellerman had three RBIs with a sacrifice bunt and a pair of singles for Bucknell. Jacob Corson, a Hughesville graduate, went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of walks and an RBI.
Bucknell jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when back-to-back walks were followed by three straight bunts, including an RBI bunt single by Mason Kelly and an RBI sac bunt by Kellerman. Kellerman helped create Bucknell’s next two runs as well. He sent an RBI single through the right side in the top of the fourth and stole second during the next at-bat, which allowed Tyler Dunn to score on a throwing error by the Army catcher.
Bucknell’s 4-0 lead quickly evaporated, however, as the Black Knights tied the game in the bottom half of the fourth thanks to three hit batters, a pair of singles and a walk.
The Bison regained the lead in the fifth after Chris Cannizzaro reached on an Army error and was later driven in by a Corson single up the middle. A Kellerman RBI single in the sixth pushed the advantage to 6-4.
Army cut the deficit to 6-5 with a walk and a pair of singles once O’Neill entered the game in the bottom of the sixth. It was Army’s last run before the ninth inning. Bucknell’s last run was scored by Jacob Terwilliger on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth that gave the Bison a 7-5 lead.
The bottom of the ninth began with Army’s Kevin Dubrule reaching on a fielding error at first base, and he scored two batters later after consecutive singles. Another single up the middle sent the tying run across and put runners on second and third before Cam Cerruto’s sacrifice fly to left field ended the game.
Game two of the championship series is 1 p.m. today. If the Bison win, Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.