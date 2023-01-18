LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Emma Shaffer scored 15 points and added a career-high 15 rebounds, but Bucknell lost 52-43 to Army on Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion.
Bison senior Tai Johnson added 11 points and 4 assists in the defeat.
Bucknell continued its strong defensive play, hooting Army to 31.1 percent shoot (19-of-61).
The Bison (6-12, 2-5 Patriot) struggled on offense themselves, scoring more than 10 points in only one quarter — outscored Army 17-10 in the third to tie the game at 37-37 entering the final quarter
The Black Knights (5-12, 3-4 PL) forced 22 Bison turnovers, turning them into 17 points, and outscored Bucknell 15-6 in the fourth quarter to make up the difference in the final score.
Kamryn Hall scored a game-high 17 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks to lead Army. Sabria Hunter chipped in 10 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.
Army 52, Bucknell 43
ARMY (5-12, 3-4) 52
Hunter 4-11 2-3 10; Hardy 1-7 0-0 2; McNaughton 1-4 3-4 5; Litghow 1-7 2-3 5; Hall 7-17 2-2 17; Brown 0-1 0-0 0; Ericson 2-7 1-2 5; Richman 1-4 0-0 3; Rhine 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 19-61 10-15 52.
BUCKNELL (6-12, 2-5) 43
Theodorsson 1-3 1-2 3; King 1-5 0-0 2; Johnson 4-14 3-4 11; Dingler 2-7 0-0 3; Shaffer 7-14 1-5 15; Sisselman 1-3 0-0 3; Sullivan 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 18-49 7-15 43.
Score by quarters
Army;16;11;10;15 — 52
Bucknell;10;10;17;6 — 43
3-point goals: Army 4-19 (Hardy 0-1, Lithgow 1-5, Hall 1-3, Brown 0-1, Ericson 0-4, Richman 1-4, Rhine 1-1), Bucknell 0-8 (Theodorsson 0-1, King 0-3, Johnson 0-1, Dingler 0-1, Sisselman 0-2). Rebounds: Army 35 (Hunter 13), Bucknell 42 (Shaffer 15). Assists: Army 7 (Ericson 3), Bucknell 7 (Johnson 4).